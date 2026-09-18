Senedd rejects calls for a Wales-specific grooming gangs inquiry

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

A Senedd Member has shared his daughter’s experience of sexual assault during a debate on grooming gangs.

Reform’s Paul Marr opened the debate by speaking of his daughter, telling the Siambr: “In debates like this, victims are often talked about as a category, a number and a strategy. She’s my child.”

He continued: “Let me be clear, this was not a grooming gang, it was one man, and let me give the outcome first, because it matters. He is serving 14 years. She was believed.

“But it took far too long, the examinations, the statements, the changes of personnel, the waiting for news and the uncertainty when nothing appeared to happen. She kept going. Nothing should underestimate what that required.

“A conviction matters enormously, but it does not erase what came before or the need for support. That is the perspective that I bring here today.”

The motion was tabled by Reform’s Llŷr Powell, and called on the UK Government to ensure that Wales is investigated as part of the grooming gangs inquiry. However, it was rejected on Wednesday September 16.

As an amendment to the motion, the Welsh Conservatives called for a Wales-wide grooming gang inquiry – but this was also rejected.

The Siambr instead agreed Plaid Cymru’s amended motion, which noted that Wales falls within the scope of the statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs.

“Far too long”

In February 2022, the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse published its investigation, with Swansea one of six areas examined.

Mr Marr said the investigation found “neither the police nor the council accurately understood how many children were experiencing or were at risk of child sexual exploitation”>

Returning to his daughter’s story, Mr Marr highlighted the shame often felt by victims, adding: “My daughter had a family that would have done anything for her. For a long time, she did not ask us; she was ashamed.

“The shame belonged entirely to the man who harmed her, but knowing that as a parent does not mean that you can make your child feel it as well.

“Abusers use shame to silence people. Fear and manipulation make asking for help impossible.

“She had somewhere to turn, even when she could not bring herself to turn there. Ask yourselves what happens to a young person who feels that she has nowhere.”

Discussing the the independent inquiry for England and Wales, Mr Marr noted that no Welsh area has been included in the first investigation, but acknowledged further areas will be selected.

He said: “That does not mean that Wales has been excluded. But families deserve clarity about how Welsh institutional failures will be examined.”

Mr Marr added: “I cannot give my daughter back those three years, nobody here can, but every member can bring the same seriousness to another family’s child that they would bring to their own.

“The next child in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Pembroke or anywhere here in Wales – before accepting assurance, think about the child waiting for someone to act. If this were a child you love, what answers would be good enough?”

“Footnote”

Expressing his party’s agreement with the motion, Welsh Conservatives leader Darren Millar described the issue as one that should “cut completely across party political barriers”.

Declaring grooming gang activity as a “serious problem” in the UK, Mr Millar stressed that Wales cannot be a “footnote” in the inquiry.

He urged the deputy minister to consider her party’s position on the UK Covid inquiry, noting that Plaid Cymru called for a Wales-specific inquiry to ensure “a proper spotlight” was shone on Wales.

He said: “I would urge you as a government to please do the same to protect these innocent victims in our country and to hold those perpetrators to account for their actions.”

“Cross-party consensus”

Responding in her role as deputy minister for social care, mental health and women’s health, Delyth Jewell emphasised that “all victims and survivors deserve justice and help”.

Ms Jewell said the Welsh Government will “consider carefully” any findings and recommendations produced by the independent inquiry, with necessary action to be taken with the “utmost urgency”.

She said participation in the wider England and Wales inquiry provides an opportunity to “identify the trends and patterns of abuse that do not respect national borders”.

However she accepted the importance of ensuring Wales is “fully at the centre” of the investigations, and pledged to reinforce that in her meetings with Baroness Longfield who is leading the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Reform’s Llŷr Powell told the Siambr that “cross-party consensus” could be found.

He urged Ms Jewell to vote in favour of the Reform motion, saying: “I know it’s not legally binding… but it’s a signal we can send, as a united Senedd, saying that victims across Wales will be and must be listened to.

“That there isn’t anyone who can ignore them any longer, and any predator out there will know that this Senedd won’t stand for it. Wales won’t stand for it.”

The original motion and the Conservative amendment were rejected by the Senedd by 47 to 37 in both cases.

Plaid Cymru’s amended motion was then agreed with 47 in favour, 29 abstentions, and eight against.

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