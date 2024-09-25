Senedd rejects calls to reverse 20mph speed limit

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members voted 37-14 against the Conservative motion which urged the Welsh Government to repeal the “disastrous” default 20mph policy.

Natasha Asghar, who was told off moments earlier for describing 20mph as a “blanket” policy, criticised ministers for trying to “downplay” public sentiment.

The Conservatives’ shadow transport secretary said a recent YouGov poll found that seven out of ten people still oppose the default 20mph policy.

She welcomed a “more sensible, pragmatic” approach from Ken Skates, who took over as transport secretary in March, but cautioned that much change has yet to come to fruition.

‘Public outcry’

She reiterated that nearly 470,000 people signed a record-breaking petition against the policy which has been in place for more than a year.

Ms Asghar, who represents South Wales East, said implementation of 20mph has cost more than £33m and claimed it will result in a £9bn hit to the Welsh economy.

She said: “I make no apology for promoting common-sense politics, 20mph where it’s needed – around schools, hospitals, places of worship and high streets.

“It is regrettable that it has taken a public outcry on such a large scale for the guidance to be even looked at or changed.”

She told the Senedd: “Give the people what they want, allow their voices to be at the forefront of this policy that affects their day-to-day lives and please scrap this.”

‘Revisionism’

Peredur Owen Griffiths, who also represents South Wales East, criticised “remarkable revision” in the Senedd, claiming there was initially cross-party support for 20mph.

“Oh no, there wasn’t,” said Janet Finch-Saunders, the Tory MS for Aberconwy.

Elin Jones, the Senedd’s speaker or Llywydd, intervened, saying: “Come on … [we] can do better than a pantomime please.”

Plaid Cymru shadow transport secretary pointed out that 20mph has been introduced by Conservative councils in England.

He told the debating chamber or Siambr there has been a significant fall in road casualties, according to statistics for January to March.

But he criticised the Welsh Government’s implementation, saying it fueled a divisive debate and eroded trust in the country’s relatively new democracy.

‘Confetti cannon’

Lee Waters, the former deputy minister who introduced 20mph, said the policy is in achieving its aim, with data showing average speeds are down.

The Labour MS for Llanelli said: “Casualties are down by 32%, which is the single most effective road safety intervention that has been made. And lives have been saved: six fewer deaths in the first six months compared to the year before.

“Now, the Conservatives say that the policy has been disastrous. I think that these are results that we can be proud of. Has our approach been perfect? No, it has not.”

Mr Waters argued there is little practical difference between the policy and the Tories’ position, saying: “The difference is purely about politics. It’s purely about opportunism.”

He said Tory proposals would cost the public purse more: “Far from a bonfire of regulations, their common-sense approach is a confetti cannon of red tape splurged across Wales.

“The real difference between us is that we are saving lives before politics.”

‘Condemnation’

Newport East MS John Griffiths maintained that the default 20mph policy is the right one as he welcomed the Welsh Government’s review.

The Labour backbencher pointed out that an insurance company, esure, is reducing policy premiums by £50 for customers in extensive 20mph areas.

He said: “It’s estimated that if 20mph was rolled out right across the UK in the way that it has been in Wales, that would result in some £1.4 billion-worth of savings for motorists.”

Mark Isherwood, the Tory MS for North Wales, said: “To say that the indiscriminate 20mph speed limit has been unpopular would be an understatement.”

His colleague Janet Finch-Saunders criticised a “distinct lack” of consultation.

“What was intended to improve road safety and reduce emissions has instead sparked widespread frustration, condemnation and opposition,” she warned.

‘Right roads’

Responding to debate on behalf of the Welsh Government, Ken Skates said police data unequivocally shows accidents reducing on 20 and 30mph roads.

The transport secretary rejected suggestions that ministers are not listening, saying 10,000 people have identified routes and helped shape the next steps.

Mr Skates said: “We know that there is more that we can do.

“We have listened and we have worked together. Now, over the next few months, we’ll begin to see changes ensuring that the right speeds are set on the right roads.”

Following the debate on September 25, Plaid Cymru’s amendment was also voted down, 41-10. The Welsh Government’s amended version of the motion was agreed, 27-24.

