Senedd rejects Reform UK bid to scrap the Nation of Sanctuary programme

Martin Shipton

Members of the Senedd rejected a Reform UK motion that would have ended funding for the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary programme.

By voting against the proposal, MSs ensured that Wales remains committed to supporting refugees and people seeking sanctuary to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

Despite attempts by right wing politicians to link spending on the programme to small boat migrants, 91% of the Nation of Sanctuary’s budget has been spent on resettling refugees from Ukraine.

Proposing the motion, Reform UK group leader Dan Thomas said: “Our opponents try to question our motives, suggesting that we’re trying to divide or put people down. They simply can’t comprehend that forcing the Nation of Sanctuary policy on to people who do not want it is in itself divisive.

“Now, I believe if we didn’t have uncontrolled, unplanned immigration, that this country would be more united and Reform will not be put off by the labels given to us by our opponents, labels that are bandied around way too freely in today’s political discourse. And we will not be pressured by walkouts or public protests by the vocal minority. Those are the tactics of an intolerant liberal clique trying to shut down debate.”

Labour MS Shav Taj spoke in favour of an amendment supported by MSs from her party, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats which noted: a) the Nation of Sanctuary is an approach to supporting people seeking asylum, including Ukrainian refugees of Putin’s illegal war of aggression; b) immigration policy, including asylum and decisions on the placement and number of people placed in Wales, is reserved to the UK Government; and c) Wales has a long history of welcoming people fleeing violence or persecution with respect and compassion; regrets the discourse and rhetoric that seeks to turn immigration and asylum into an issue to divide people and communities; resolves to proudly uphold the principles of international solidarity of supporting safe, united communities by working with partners to support people seeking sanctuary to integrate and contribute positively to our nation.”

‘Common sense’

Ms Taj said that as a pupil in Cardiff’s Cathays High School she had become aware of refugees, the turmoil they had lived through and the need to offer them help. She said: “Do we help them to rebuild and to contribute, or do we actually make it harder for them to feel like they belong? Now, integration isn’t charity. It’s common sense. A person who learns English or Welsh, finds work and contributes isn’t actually a burden. They are an absolute golden asset. So the real question is this: can Wales actually afford failed integration? Because exclusion costs us money. Isolation costs us money. Integration actually saves it. And in Wales we don’t just actually talk about integration – we deliver it.”

MSs voted on party lines, with the progressive bloc of Plaid Cymru, Labour, the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats defeating the combined votes of Reform UK and the Conservatives.

After the outcome, civil society organisations welcomed the Senedd’s decision to reject Reform UK’s motion to scrap Wales’s Nation of Sanctuary Plan, describing the outcome as a powerful affirmation of Wales’s values of compassion, fairness and community.

Support

Susie Ventris-Field of Oasis, a centre for asylum seekers and refugees in Cardiff, said: “The Nation of Sanctuary is about communities, organisations and people across Wales coming together to give a warm Welsh welcome and support to those who are rebuilding their lives in Wales. The vote today is not about the numbers of people coming to Wales- that isn’t devolved – it’s about how we chose to welcome those who arrive. At Oasis, we are proud of the role we play and have the privilege of meeting people from all over the world who contribute to our communities.”

Professor Uzo Iwobi CBE Chief Executive of Race Council Cymru, said: “Race Council Cymru stands in unwavering solidarity with the Nation of Sanctuary and with all those across Wales who work every day to build welcoming, inclusive and compassionate communities.

“Wales has rightly earned its reputation as a Nation of Sanctuary by recognising that people seeking safety, regardless of where they come from, deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and humanity. Initiatives such as City of Sanctuary are not simply symbolic, they help create stronger, more connected communities where everyone has the opportunity to contribute and belong.

“Attempts to undermine these values risk dividing our communities at a time when unity and understanding are needed more than ever. We believe that celebrating diversity, protecting human rights and extending compassion to those seeking refuge are fundamental to the kind of nation Wales strives to be. Race Council Cymru remains committed to working alongside City of Sanctuary, our partners and communities across Wales to champion inclusion, challenge discrimination and ensure that Wales continues to be a place where everyone can live in safety, dignity and hope.”

Michaela Rohmann of Global Climate Justice Cymru said: “Around the world, floods, drought, extreme heat and conflict over scarce resources are forcing increasing numbers of people from their homes. While most climate displacement happens within countries in the Global South, wealthier nations, including Wales as part of the UK, have a responsibility to respond with solidarity while tackling the emissions driving the climate crisis. Wales is a small nation with a strong sense of global responsibility; one we have embedded in our laws and values. We know that when people are forced to flee climate breakdown, conflict and disasters, the answer is not to close our doors but to stand in solidarity. The Nation of Sanctuary plan is an expression of who we are as a people. Tearing it down, would be an act of deliberate harm against some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. Today’s vote reflects the best of Wales.”

‘Protection’

Glenn Page of Amnesty International UK said: “People forced to flee conflict, persecution and human rights abuses deserve dignity, protection and the opportunity to rebuild their lives in safety. Political leaders must reject attempts to divide communities or blame our friends and neighbours for wider social and economic challenges.

“At a time when refugees and people seeking asylum are increasingly being scapegoated across the UK, Wales’ commitment to supporting people seeking safety matters more than ever. Rather than making life harder, politicians should focus on building a Wales where all our rights are respected.”

Bethan Sayed of Climate Cymru said: “When people are able to participate fully in society, communities become stronger, fairer and more resilient. Today’s vote sends a clear message about the kind of nation Wales chooses to be. We are proud that the Senedd has reaffirmed our commitment to being a Nation of Sanctuary and rejected attempts to undermine support for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. Whether you were born here or arrived here seeking safety, everyone deserves dignity, opportunity and the chance to belong. This result shows that Wales will continue to lead with compassion.”