Senedd report calls for urgent action to ease teacher workload and remove recruitment barriers

Amelia Jones

A new report has highlighted that the pressure on Wales’ teaching workforce is undermining schools’ ability to recruit and retain staff.

The Children, Young People and Education Committee found that while teachers remained committed to students, rising workloads, behaviour challenges and administrative demands are placing many under unsustainable strain.

The inquiry heard that teachers continue to change young people’s lives every day, with their influence lasting long after pupils leave the classroom.

However, increasing expectations and what the committee described as ‘reform fatigue’ are making it harder for many to remain in the profession they love.

Committee chair Buffy Williams MS said teachers regularly go “above and beyond” but warned the pressures they face are pushing too many to consider leaving.

She said: “Our inquiry makes clear that workload, behaviour challenges and reform fatigue are driving too many out of the profession they love.

“We now need urgent, practical action from the Welsh Government to ease these pressures and help build a workforce that feels valued, supported and able to thrive.”

Key recommendations

The committee is calling on the Welsh Government to take immediate steps to reduce pressure on teachers and make the profession more attractive.

Among its recommendations is allowing the Planning, Preparation and Assessment (PPA) time to be taken off-site.

Teachers told the inquiry that uninterrupted planning time is often impossible within school buildings, and greater flexibility could significantly improve work-life balance.

The report also urges introduction of clear, national guidance on pupil behaviour. Behaviour challenges were repeatedly highlighted as a major cause of stress and increased workload, with the committee saying consistent guidance across Wales would help teachers and school leaders.

In addition, the committee wants barriers to entering the profession removed.

This includes addressing difficulties faced by Welsh speaking teachers and those trained in England, as well as reviewing the current 50% degree relevance rule, which it says is restricting recruitment in shortage subjects.

Despite the pressures, the report highlights the passion and resilience shown by teachers across Wales, even in difficult circumstances.

Opportunity to reform

With the Welsh Government currently developing a new Strategic Education Workforce Plan, the committee said there is now a key opportunity to address long-standing challenges.

It said meaningful action could help create a workforce that feels supported and valued, and is able to deliver the high-quality every learner in Wales deserves.

You can read the full report here.

When asked for comment, the Welsh Government said:“Along with countries across the world, Wales is facing issues in recruitment and retention, and concerns around the wellbeing of teachers, school leaders, and support staff.

“We continue to work with the teaching profession and partners as we develop our Strategic Education Workforce Plan, which will be published in March.

“We are also making significant progress in tackling staff workload and have increased teachers’ pay by 4% for 2025/26. We hope these steps will help to improve teacher retention.”