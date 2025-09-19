Senedd security guard elected as Reform councillor in Cardiff

Martin Shipton

Cardiff’s first Reform UK councillor works as a Senedd security guard, we can reveal – and there are those who believe he shouldn’t keep his job.

Edward Topham won a convincing victory in the city’s Trowbridge ward on Thursday to become Reform’s first councillor in the Welsh capital.

Labour, which had previously held the seat, was pushed into third place behind the Liberal Democrats.

A source told us: “The man elected as a Reform councillor is employed by the Senedd Commission as a security guard. He apparently received a letter yesterday saying that if he was elected he could keep his job.

“It just doesn’t look right. I think it brings the Senedd into disrepute. Even if he stood for other parties, I think as in other jobs once you start your campaign you should take unpaid leave, and if you’re elected you should resign your job. That’s what the protocol should be. I don’t see why the ancillary jobs should be treated any differently. It’s a bit of political snobbery. I think everyone should be treated the same, whether you’re a director of a department or a security guard.”

‘Extraordinary’

A Senedd insider who didn’t want to be named said: “Senedd security should be able to demonstrate they treat everyone the same, whatever their background or political affiliation. This is a front of house role and as such should of course be politically neutral. It is pretty extraordinary that well established rules on neutrality have been put aside to accommodate a Reform candidate. Two tier rules are not acceptable.

“This has caused real frustration in the building and most staff feel the Commission are running scared of Reform and their media outriders.”

Another source said: “This doesn’t sit well with the idea of Wales as a nation of sanctuary. Imagine you’re an asylum seeker or a refugee who wants to meet their MS or attend an event at the Senedd, knowing that the man giving you a security check probably wants you to be deported.”

Rules

A spokesperson on behalf of the Senedd Commission said: “Employees of the Senedd Commission are governed by well-established rules that must be followed when staff participate in political activities. These include ensuring political views do not influence the way official work is conducted, not taking part in any political activity while on duty or on work premises, and ensuring clear distinction between official duty and political role.

“The rules also say personal political views should be expressed in moderation and employees must take care to avoid causing embarrassment to the Senedd from their involvement in party political matters.

“These rules exist to make sure that elected members and the public have confidence that employees’ personal views do not affect the discharge of their official duties.”

Code of Conduct

The Code of Conduct for Senedd Commission Staff states: “Employees at grades E-2 / Grade 7 and above may not take part in any political activities. Other employees may not take part in political activities relating to the Senedd, although you may seek permission … to take part in other political activities.

“In considering such requests, the nature of your official duties will feature heavily. In particular, account will be taken of the extent to which you have advised Members on questions of policy and procedure or have been involved in presenting the Senedd’s decisions and policies to the public.

“For the purpose of these rules, ‘political activities’ are defined as follows.

“At national level within Wales:

* announcement of candidature for membership of the Senedd;

• holding office (other than membership) in a party political organisation;

• canvassing on behalf of a candidate for the Senedd;

• contributing to articles for publication, books or submitting letters to the press relating to debates on controversial political issues within the Senedd in a personal capacity;

• expressing personal views in public on matters of national political controversy.”

However, as a member of the Senedd’s security staff, Cllr Topham is below the threshold that triggers such restrictions and is free to stand for election to Cardiff council and now to be a councillor.