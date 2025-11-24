Senedd set to debate ‘absurd’ school transport rules

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd politicians are set to debate “absurd” school transport rules after hearing children as young as 11 are expected to walk up to two-and-a-half hours a day to get an education.

The Senedd’s petitions committee agreed to pursue a debate after nearly 14,000 people added their voices to a chorus of calls for an overhaul of school transport.

Councils must provide free transport to pupils of compulsory school age if they live more than two miles from their nearest suitable primary school, or three miles for secondaries.

Two petitions, signed by almost 14,000 people combined, called for a “long-overdue” review of the 2008 Learner Travel Measure which sets out the rules.

Tina Collins, from Cynon valley, who submitted an 11,790-name petition, criticised proposals in a Welsh Government consultation on updating 2014 guidance.

‘This is absurd’

Ms Collins said the consultation suggests it is reasonable for five to 10-year-olds to walk a total of 90 minutes a day to and from school, and 150 minutes for 11 to 19-year-olds.

In a letter to the committee ahead of today’s (November 24) meeting, she wrote: “This is absurd, especially in winter when it is dark both in the mornings and evenings.”

Ms Collins told Senedd members affordability is a “huge” factor for many parents, forcing some to choose between food for their family and sending their children to school.

She said: “Other parents have had to give up work or reduce their hours… to be able to take their children to and from school, meaning they are left in poverty. Given increasing child poverty levels… as well as the increasing attainment gap, this should be of great concern.”

The campaigner criticised the Welsh Government’s “appalling” response to a debate on the issue on October 8 which “failed to address” the concerns of pupils and parents.

‘Totally inadequate’

Ms Collins told the committee that campaigners’ requests to meet Rhondda Cynon Taf council and the Welsh Government have been ignored. She said the campaign group was not invited to a summit on school transport held in May 2025 either.

“Too many barriers remain to access education,” she warned.

The petitioner urged ministers to reconsider omitting school transport from a draft law on bus franchising which is currently making its way through the Senedd.

Rocio Cifuentes, Wales’ children’s commissioner, has described ministers’ 2021 review of the rules as “totally inadequate, falling short of signalling any meaningful change”.

And the Senedd education committee has heard the cost of travel has impacted attendance and post-16 options as well as created greater barriers for disabled children.

‘Financial pressures’

Senedd members also considered a second 2,185-name petition on the same subject which was submitted by Rebecca Smart from the Ogmore constituency.

During Monday’s meeting, Rhys ab Owen, an independent member of the petitions committee, said the number of signatures shows the strength of feeling.

He suggested Senedd members’ postbags are brimming with letters about the problem which particularly impacts faith and Welsh-medium schools as well as poorer pupils.

Mr ab Owen raised ministers’ response to calls for a shake-up, which centred on the financial pressures and the introduction of £1 bus fares for five to 21-year-olds. “Although that’s positive,” he said. “I don’t think it gets to the heart of the issue here.”

The former barrister urged colleagues to put forward the issue for debate in the Senedd chamber after one of the petitions smashed through a 10,000-name threshold.

‘Live issue’

Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan, who has campaigned on school transport in RCT, said: “I’m also aware that they closed the petition early because they’d reached the threshold. This is an issue that impacts people across Wales… this is very much a live issue.”

Labour committee chair Carolyn Thomas, a former Flintshire council cabinet member who was previously in charge of school transport, similarly backed holding a Senedd debate.

Ms Thomas said: “I’m aware how much it costs to transport children. It rose from £700 per pupil on average per year to £1,200 then recently it’s increased again.”

The Welsh Government has highlighted that school transport accounts for about 25% of all council direct spending on education, amounting to £207m of £770m in 2025/26.

In a letter to the committee, Wales’ transport secretary Ken Skates told Senedd members: “We do not disagree with the sentiment behind the wording of the petition. We all want to ensure our children and young people do not face barriers to accessing education.”

Mr Skates said school transport is a priority area and the consultation, which closes on Friday (November 28), will inform the development of guidance and policy.