Senedd set to debate assisted dying

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

The Welsh Parliament is set to hold a “historic” debate and vote on assisted dying.

Julie Morgan has tabled a motion calling on the Welsh Government to support the principle of assisted dying and Westminster proposals for a compassionate change in law.

The Labour Senedd member’s motion was co-submitted by the Conservatives’ James Evans as well as Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price and Heledd Fychan.

Ms Morgan’s debate is scheduled to take place on Wednesday October 23 at about 3.15pm.

The vote will be non-binding and Ms Morgan notes that responsibility for assisted dying is not devolved to Wales because it is a matter governed by criminal law.

But her motion says if assisted dying were legalised, the Welsh Government would require an in-depth understanding given its responsibility for health and social care.

Assisted dying typically refers to a terminally ill person receiving lethal drugs from a clinician to administer themselves but the motion extends this to people who are intolerably suffering.

‘Robust safeguards

Meanwhile, assisted suicide is the act of intentionally helping another person to end their life and euthanasia involves a physician administering a lethal drug to relieve suffering.

Ms Morgan proposes that the Senedd, “believes adults of sound mind who are intolerably suffering from an incurable, physical condition and have a clear and settled wish to die should have the option of an assisted death, subject to robust safeguards”.

The motion highlighted changing public attitudes towards assisted dying, with up to 88% of the public now favouring a change in the law.

It says more than one person a week from the UK chooses to end their life in Switzerland but many cannot afford the costs of end-of-life centres which can be more than £10,000.

Ms Morgan, a former minister, sought to clarify whether cabinet members, who typically abstain on member debates, will have a free vote as she quizzed Jane Hutt on October 15.

Ms Hutt, who is the chief whip and Trefnydd, a role similar to the leader of the house in Westminster, confirmed ministers will have a free vote as it is a matter of conscience.

She told the Senedd a bill on assisted dying is working its way through the House of Lords and a similar bill is expected to be introduced in the House of Commons today.

‘Historic moment’

Trevor Moore, who is chair of My Death, My Decision, a grassroots campaign group, described next week’s Senedd debate as a historic moment.

He said: “We’ve been encouraging a debate in the Senedd for some years because we believe Welsh people should have their say on this important issue.

“It’s been a decade since it was last debated but this time we believe the vote will be very different.

“This debate will be about a law for people who are intolerably suffering from incurable conditions, not one limited to people who are terminally ill.

“It’s important that people who are suffering from conditions like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and locked-in syndrome are not ignored.

“People who are suffering unbearably deserve choice, compassion and dignity.”

Speaking to the BBC, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby described assisted dying as “dangerous” and a “slippery slope” towards people feeling compelled to end their lives.

