Senedd to debate faster delivery of £14bn Welsh rail investment

Nation.Cymru Staff

Senedd members will be asked to back calls for faster delivery of a rail investment programme worth up to £14 billion for Wales as part of a cross-party push for greater funding flexibility.

Due to be debated today (Tuesday 6 October), the motion also calls for restrictions on the Wales Reserve to be removed and changes to the Barnett formula to give Welsh Ministers greater flexibility over funding from Westminster.

The motion, which has cross-party backing, asks the Welsh and UK Governments to work together on three practical steps:

The removal of all restrictions on the Wales Reserve, a fiscal mechanism that allows the Welsh Government to manage its funding from one financial year to the next, which would allow for greater flexibility to react to emerging and unknown pressures.

Improvements to the operation of the Barnett formula, the decades-old system used to determine how much money Wales gets from the UK Government, to strengthen fairness and transparency in how funding decisions are made and understood.

Reaffirmed support for the UK Government’s £14 billion rail infrastructure commitment for Wales, with sufficient funding for improvement projects during the current Spending Review period.

The £14 billion commitment to deliver the Joint UK/Wales Rail Board vision document was announced in February 2026, and covers a long-term pipeline of rail projects across Wales.

The Welsh Government has previously called for more of the funding to be brought forward, as only £302m of the £14bn commitment (over 15 years) is allocated in the current UK Spending Review period to 2029-30. This is equivalent to 1% of Network Rail spending during the current period.

Cabinet Minister for Finance Elin Jones said: “This motion sets out a constructive and practical agenda so both Welsh and UK governments can work together ensuring decisions about Wales properly reflect the needs of people here.

“Removing restrictions on the Wales Reserve is a simple, practical step that would let us make better use of resources that already belong to Wales.

“While on rail, commitments alone don’t improve connectivity, what matters now is delivery, and we want to see that delivery accelerated.

“We are keen to build a broad consensus across the Senedd on these important issues. The more Wales speaks with one voice, the greater chance we have of being heard.”

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