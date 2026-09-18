Senedd to vote on whether Wales’ best interests are served by UK status quo

Stephen Price

The Senedd will vote on ‘whether Wales’s best interests are served by the UK status quo’ next week – with Wales’ First Minister calling on other parties to help press the case for extra powers for the Welsh Government.

In a bilingual statement shared to his official Facebook account, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “29 years ago today, the people of Wales voted for a parliament of their own.

“Since then, our nation has grown immeasurably in confidence – more powers, more responsibilities, and a greater belief in the simple principle that Wales should have a say over its own future.

“That journey goes on. It is the people of Wales and the people of Wales alone who should decide on the next steps of that journey but there is a growing consensus that the UK in its current form is unjust and unsustainable.

“Wales has endured a decade and more of austerity, the deep unfairness of the HS2 debacle, and years of being told we don’t deserve parity with Scotland.

“That’s why with the mandate entrusted to Plaid Cymru in May, I will use every opportunity to press the case for the powers to grow our economy and help make life easier for the people we serve.

“Next week, the Senedd will vote on whether Wales’s best interests are served by the UK status quo. The motion has been tabled by those who don’t believe in giving the people of Wales more say over our own future.

“My lifelong belief is that the future of Wales should be a matter for the people of Wales and that we should have the right to decide our own constitutional future.

“We will use next week’s debate to make this positive case for Wales.

“I hope other parties join us in defending this most fundamental principle.”

“Long-term change”

The Plaid Cymru Welsh Government marked its first 100 days in office by highlighting what it says is key progress towards its promise to improve people’s lives across Wales, while rival politicians have accused ministers of wasting time and money.

Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution, Dafydd Trystan Davies, said: “The direction of this Welsh Government is clear, and these first 100 days have shown that we won’t accept drift or delay when action is needed.

“On this, the 100th day since Cabinet first met, I’m pleased to publish our new priorities dashboard, reflecting our commitment to openness and continued transparency.

“Today is an important early milestone, but it’s just the start. We have been laying the building blocks for long-term change and begun delivering on our promise to improve people’s lives.

“Our task now is to keep building a stronger economy, stronger public services, and a fairer Wales where everyone has the opportunity to succeed – and that work will continue without delay.”

On 14 September, Plaid Cymru, the SNP and Sinn Féin signed a new agreement pledging to work together on independence and calling on the UK Government to prepare for constitutional change.

The memorandum of understanding was unveiled as the parties’ leaders met in Cardiff on Monday, with cooperation promised on areas including renewable energy, the economy and relations with Europe.

The agreement says Wales, Scotland and Ireland each have the right to determine their own future through democratic means and argues that the political landscape across the UK and Ireland is changing.

It states: “Momentum is behind our movements; we believe that constitutional change is coming.”

The parties have committed to sharing ideas on building what they describe as stronger and fairer economies, expanding renewable energy and rebuilding relationships with Europe.

They also state that they believe the future of their nations lies in the European Union and insist that Westminster should not be able to block votes on their constitutional futures.

The agreement acknowledges that the three parties have different constitutional positions and that each nation would determine its future “in its own way and in its own time”.

It calls on the UK Government to “prepare for, plan and facilitate constitutional change in each jurisdiction”.

Mr ap Iorwerth was joined in Cardiff by Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney, Northern Ireland First Minister and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

They were meeting in their capacities as party leaders rather than representatives of their respective governments.

Mr ap Iorwerth said May’s Senedd election had been a “turning point for Wales”.

He said: “Across these islands, we are seeing a new political landscape emerge, with a growing recognition that the Westminster model is no longer working.

“Our parties have much to gain from working together, as partners and as equals, where we share common interests and where co-operation can improve the lives of the people we represent.”

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