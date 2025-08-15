Senedd Tories blasted for criticism of delayed multi-million pound hospital investment

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservatives have been accused of “hypocrisy” following their criticism of a much delayed multi-million pound hospital project.

North Wales regional Senedd Member Carolyn Thomas hit out at the group after Tory leader Darren Millar blasted the Welsh Government over its delayed investment in the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Rhyl.

Original proposals for a £22m community hospital at the site in Denbighshire were first approved back in 2013 with completion planned for the summer of 2016.

But the plan was mooted following a public consultation by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

In 2019, the Welsh Government approved £40m for new services at the Royal Alexandra including a 30-bed ward.

The refurbishment was expected to be completed by 2022 – but work was halted entirely due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Delays

As costs spiralled during the aftermath of the pandemic, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said the multi-million project was no longer affordable.

Scaled down plans for the hospital – which was built in the 1890s – are now expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, 12-years after the first proposals were signed off.

This week, the Senedd Tories blasted the Welsh Government over the delays saying residents in north Wales were “fed up” of waiting,

The group warned that it’s expecting the revised plans to include far fewer beds at the hospital site than was originally anticipated.

Tory leader Darren Millar – who also represents Clwyd West in the Senedd – says earlier plans for 30 beds should to be increased – not decreased.

But Carolyn Thomas said the Conservative Party being in power in Westminster for more than a decade was the reason the investment had been stalled.

She said: “It is staggering to hear the Welsh Conservatives complain about this investment when it was their government’s 14 years of cuts and austerity that consistently blocked progress.

“Their reckless handling of Brexit only compounded the problem, and the disastrous Liz Truss mini-budget sent inflation soaring – making vital construction projects like this far more expensive and difficult to deliver. The hypocrisy is galling.”

Hub

The Labour MS says a new £60 million funding package for the Royal Alexandra Hospital would provide new hospital beds, a minor injuries unit, a dental unit and modernised facilities.

She added that the development will come alongside a £29.4m investment in a new orthopaedic hub in Llandudno, set to open in 2025 which will specialise in high volume, low complexity care.

Ms Thomas said: “This significant combined investment of nearly £90m in north Wales health services is only possible because of the £253 million capital funding boost Wales received from the UK Government’s Autumn Budget.

“Without a change in the UK Government, and the subsequent improvement in Welsh public finances, this vital investment simply wouldn’t be happening.”

Construction

Betsi Cadwaladr health board is preparing to submit a full business case for the Royal Alexandra Hospital to the Welsh Government in September.

If approved, construction on the new facilities could begin in the first quarter of 2026.

The Welsh Government says the project is being set as a ministerial priority with a focus on delivery as soon as possible.

The Welsh Conservatives were invited to comment.

