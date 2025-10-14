Senedd Tories offer to open budget discussions with First Minister

Emily Price

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has written to the First Minister of Wales offering a discussion on the Welsh Government’s budget.

The Welsh Labour Government is short of a majority in the Senedd and will require additional votes to pass spending plans worth £27 billion in January.

In a letter to Eluned Morgan, the leader of the opposition, Darren Millar, said he cannot support a “more of the same” approach to the Welsh Government’s spending plans, but that a budget agreement “may be possible”.

Stamp duty

Mr Millar has called on the Welsh Government to consider some of his party’s key priorities such as the scrapping of Welsh stamp duty for all primary residential properties.

The outline of the Welsh Government’s draft budget for 2026 – 2027 will be laid before the Senedd on Tuesday (October 14).

Throughout the rest of October and November there will be several evidence sessions with various ministers, Senedd committees and key organisations.

On December 16, Senedd Members from all parties will debate the draft budget before the final budget is laid on January 20th.

On January 27th, Senedd Member will vote on whether to pass the Welsh Government’s final spending plans.

Consequences

Baroness Eluned Morgan has warned of cuts to frontline services if the devolved Labour administration does not succeed in passing its budget.

When passing its last budget in March, the Welsh Government needed the help of the Senedd’s only Liberal Democrat politician, Jane Dodds, to get it through by a tight margin.

While Labour is the largest party in the Senedd, it does not have a majority.

An upcoming by-election in the Caerphilly constituency following the sudden death of Hefin David could make the next budget vote even more difficult if the party loses the seat.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Darren Millar said: “I have written in good faith to the First Minister to offer an opportunity to discuss next year’s Welsh Government budget.

“While the Welsh Conservatives fundamentally disagree with the Welsh Labour Government on many things, we are a responsible opposition that will always strive to put the people of Wales first.

“Our ambition to scrap Stamp Duty in Wales as part of our plan to fix Wales, will help people get onto the housing ladder, improve mobility in the housing market, and boost the economy. It will be central to any discussions which may now take place.”