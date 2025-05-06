Senedd unites to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Wales’ first minister led tributes to the sacrifices of past generations as the Senedd marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Eluned Morgan gave a statement ahead of VE Day on May 8, which marks 80 years since Allied victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

She told the Senedd: “This wasn’t just another date in the history books. This was a moment that changed lives – that changed Wales – that changed our world.

“For us in Wales, this wasn’t some distant battlefield victory. This touched every street, every village, every family. Over 15,000 Welsh people never came home. Thousands more returned with wounds, both visible and hidden. We must never forget them.”

Baroness Morgan also acknowledged Victory over Japan (VJ) Day on August 15, when the Second World War came to an end, during her statement on May 6.

‘War brought terror to Wales’

The first minister said: “Think about what our communities endured – loved ones gone for years, strict rationing and the terror of bombs falling.

“This wasn’t a far-away war; it brought terror to Wales, in particular through the Blitz and its raids on the ports of south Wales and Pembroke Dock.

“My own father’s house took a direct hit in Tremorfa in Cardiff docks, it was utterly obliterated and luckily they’d just reached the Anderson shelter in time.

“Whilst my mother until very recently talked about the one stray bomb that landed near the playground in St Davids in Pembrokeshire. Can you imagine what that day felt like 80 years ago, the sheer relief and joy that swept across Wales?”

Baroness Morgan will attend a service at Llandaff Cathedral tomorrow then she will join prime minister Keir Starmer at Westminster Abbey on VE Day itself.

‘Everyone played their part’

The Welsh Labour leader said: “What I find most powerful about this anniversary is how it reminds us that our victory wasn’t just Welsh or British – it was a global effort.

“People from every corner of the world came together to defeat the darkness of Nazism. That diversity is now reflected in who we are as a nation and we should celebrate that.

“The contribution didn’t just come from those in uniform. Think about the women working in factories, the Bevin Boys down our mines, the Land Army keeping us fed, the Merchant Navy keeping supplies flowing – everyone played their part.”

Darren Millar, leader of the Conservative Senedd group, urged the Welsh Government to invest more in an effort to make Wales the most veteran-friendly country in the world.

He called for the role of veterans’ commissioner for Wales to be made a permanent role, with the UK Government appointment set to expire at the end of the year.

‘Frightening’

Rhys ab Owen, an independent, also expressed concerns about the plight of veterans.

“I met one the other day, she’s been living under a bridge in Merthyr,” said Mr ab Owen, a former barrister. “I’ve seen too many in courtrooms and in prisons.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth expressed concerns about the “frightening” increase of right-wing extremism today, globally and within Wales.

He said: “These dangerous ideologies are a threat to the values of democracy, equality and freedom which were defended by the bravery of those who fought in the Second World War.

“It is crucial that we all unite … against the development of hatred and extremism, we must stand firm against these forces just as our forebearers did in the battle against fascism.”

‘Togetherness’

Baroness Morgan responded: “I’m also concerned about the rise in right-wing ideologies, I think we can tolerate a lot of things apart from intolerance.”

She added: “This is a generation that has not experienced, directly, the impact of war and so it is so important for us to pass stories on to make sure they understand you cannot take peace for granted. We’re able to live today because of the sacrifice of people yesterday.”

Joyce Watson paid tribute to Patti Flynn, a “remarkable woman” who fought for 26 years to get a monument in Cardiff to honour minority ethnic people who fought for the country.

Mike Hedges, another Labour backbencher, remarked that the debate showed the Senedd at its best, with Baroness Morgan agreeing.

In closing, the first minister said: “This has been a really good-natured debate… there are times when togetherness is important and today is one of those occasions where we come together and understand that we can achieve more together than we can divided.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

