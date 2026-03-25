Senedd votes in favour of deposit return scheme

Emily Price

The Senedd has voted in favour of new regulations that will establish a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in Wales.

The Welsh Government says the decision marks “another important step” in Wales’ journey towards a circular economy and tackling litter.

But opposition politicians have raised concerns about the inclusion of glass in the plans.

A Deposit Return Scheme works by adding a small deposit to the price of drinks in eligible containers when they are bought.

Members of the public get that money back when they return the empty container to a designated return point – such as a machine in a supermarket or shop.

The containers are then collected and recycled or reused, keeping valuable materials out of landfill and off the streets.

It aims to provide a financial incentive for people to recycle items, in turn reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Welsh ministers say the scheme – set to roll out in October 2027 – will complement Wales’ world-leading recycling levels by helping the nation take the next step to further improve on the go recycling and begin the process of piloting and phasing in reuse.

In the Senedd on Tuesday (March 25) Welsh politicians voted in favour of the scheme.

Following the vote, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said: “This is a significant moment for Wales. International evidence shows a Deposit Return Scheme can tackle litter, improve on the go recycling and further reduce waste.

“This will keep valuable materials in circulation for longer — building on the world-leading recycling system Wales has already developed.

“I look forward to working closely with businesses, local authorities, and communities as we move towards implementation in 2027.”

Wales’ DRS will be the only scheme in all the four nations of the UK to include glass bottles.

It’s for this reason the Welsh Conservatives have pushed back on the plans.

Speaking in the Chamber during the debate, Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Janet Finch-Saunders, said: “We strongly oppose the inclusion of glass in this scheme.

“We should remain aligned with the DRS plans across the rest of the UK, as England, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all planned for a scheme without glass.

“Its inclusion does risk complicating trade across the England-Wales border, creating confusion for customers and retailers, making operations harder for businesses working across the UK, and increasing financial costs, again, for retailers, pubs, hospitality and drink producers.”

The Welsh Government will now enter the next phase of implementation, including the appointment of the Deposit Management Organisation to run the scheme.

Ministers will also look at how reusable drinks containers could be included alongside single-use deposit items in a bid to help to reduce waste and support a more circular economy.