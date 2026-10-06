Senedd working ‘at pace’ on smart glasses rules after Reform MS uses them in Chamber

Emily Price

The Senedd is working “at pace” to consider how smart glasses should be used across its estate after Reform UK admitted one of its MSs had used the technology to help him deliver his contributions in the Siambr.

Last week, Nation.Cymru reported how MSs had raised suspicions that Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS Jason O’Connell had used a teleprompter function on a pair of smart glasses in order to deliver a key speech during a debate.

One MS told us they caught glimpses of text moving down O’Connell’s lenses. Several others noted that the Reform politician did not look down at his script during his contribution, unlike many of his other past speeches when he has relied heavily on notes.

We contacted O’Connell about the matter, but the Reform MS refused to answer our questions.

Wales Online later reported on our story, with a Reform UK spokesperson appearing to confirm to the news outlet that O’Connell had used the technology to help deliver his contributions last week.

A spokesperson told Wales Online: “There’s nothing unusual about seeing parliamentarians reading speeches from tablets or phones. This is likely the next step in that journey.”

The Senedd Commission told Nation.Cymru that in future, Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies would expect any Member intending to use this type of technology in the Chamber to discuss it with him first.

In a message sent to MSs ahead of Plenary on Tuesday (October 6), the Senedd Commission said it was now considering further guidance on the use of smart glasses.

The email to Members stated: “Work is progressing at pace to consider the wider use of smart glasses across the Senedd estate.

“In the meantime anyone using smart glasses must continue to follow the existing guidance on filming and recording.

“In particular, smart glasses must not be used to film or record unless this is permitted under guidance.

“We will provide a further update once this work is concluded.

“In the meantime, the Llywydd has determined that smart glasses may be used in the Chamber as a teleprompter, provided he receives advance notice that a Member intends to do so.”

Teleprompter glasses project a digital script into the wearer’s field of vision, allowing them to read notes or receive prompts from someone outside of the room while maintaining the appearance that their speech has been memorised.

However, the wearer’s eyes can sometimes be seen making subtle left-to-right movements across the lens as they read, creating a tell-tale unnatural-looking tracking pattern.

Although using a hands-free autocue can make speech delivery easier, smart glasses are generally not popular with professional politicians.

Some of the Members we spoke to last week were highly critical of O’Connell’s use of the technology, arguing that it raised questions over his ability to carry out his taxpayer-funded role.

Several female Members also raised deeper concerns that smart glasses could be used for other purposes such as recording candid video without others’ knowledge or consent.

Despite the growing popularity of smart glasses in recent years, some models have earned the nickname “creep glasses” because their sleek designs can incorporate tiny hidden cameras.

One Senedd politician told us “formal concerns” had already been raised with the Senedd’s Chief Executive Manon Antoniazzi about the use of covert recording devices such as smart glasses on the Welsh Parliament’s estate.

The concerns stemmed from a surreptitious image taken of Welsh journalist Will Hayward several weeks ago as he interviewed several Plaid Cymru MSs in the Senedd’s canteen.

It is unclear who snapped the secret photo, or what device was used.

Reform Wales posted the image to social media alongside the caption: “This is ‘award winning impartial journalist’, Will. He’s having lunch with his Plaid Cymru mates. Don’t be like Will.”

The image was reposted by the then-Reform leader in Wales, Dan Thomas, and Reform MSs Francesca O’Brien and Claire Archibald.

It was later deleted following a sharp backlash.

The incident prompted some Members to raise concerns about the possibility of being secretly filmed or photographed in private areas of the Senedd while they are at work, including the toilets.

Calls are now being made for the Senedd to take a proactive approach by setting out clear rules for the use of smart glasses, rather than reacting to their use after the fact.

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