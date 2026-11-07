Senior BBC executive pledges to defend Welsh language amid ‘serious’ financial crisis

Nation.Cymru staff

A senior BBC executive has pledged to fight for Welsh-language broadcasting “while there is breath in my body” as she warned the corporation faces the most serious financial pressures she has seen.

Rhuanedd Richards, confirmed as director of Nations this week after serving temporarily, said the financial challenges affected every part of the BBC.

Her comments come after BBC Wales announced 58 job losses and a reduction of 20 hours in annual television programming as part of the corporation’s £500m savings programme.

Speaking on BBC Radio Cymru’s Dros Frecwast, Richards said: “It is extremely challenging and there is no point in me sitting here and claiming otherwise.

“The BBC is under real financial pressure.

“I have never seen such a serious situation for the corporation, and that is after a decade of cuts that have already taken place in real terms.”

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has written to BBC director-general Matt Brittin, warning that cuts in Wales could leave the broadcaster in breach of its public service obligations under its Royal Charter.

Brittin responded that the BBC took its obligations to Wales “extremely seriously”.

Richards, a former BBC Wales director and Plaid Cymru chief executive, said Welsh-language services had been “somewhat protected” compared with other BBC departments.

However, she expressed disappointment at the loss of Radio Cymru programmes and emphasised the corporation’s distinctive responsibility to Welsh-speaking audiences.

“There is something unique about the BBC’s responsibility to the Welsh language, because if we miss something the audience can’t necessarily go somewhere else to get the same service in Welsh,” she said.

“I’m Welsh-speaking – the language is a core and important part of me and, of course, I will fight for it while there is breath in my body.”

Richards said Radio Cymru had introduced her to Welsh-language culture, having grown up in a non-Welsh-speaking family.

She also voiced concern about English-language provision in Wales, stressing the importance of both Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.

Richards rejected centralising services in Cardiff, saying the BBC had to represent every community and maintain its presence throughout Wales.

She said further cuts were likely but not inevitable, calling for certainty and a sustainable arrangement for the corporation’s future funding.