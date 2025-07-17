Senior councillor defends decision to axe litter bins

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A senior councillor has defended the decision to remove litter bins, despite complaints it is causing remaining bins to overflow.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood and building services, Cllr Mark Wilson, was addressing a public question at a full council meeting on Monday, July 14, when he made his comments.

The local authority’s move to get rid of litter bins at several locations was aimed at saving money, reducing instances of bins being abused by fly-tippers, and encouraging more recycling.

Issues

However one resident who litter-picks in Barry wrote to the council to say their plans have caused issues for him and other residents.

The resident, named only as Mr D Weston in a Vale council report, said: “The rubbish I collected was placed in a black bag and placed with my own rubbish for the weekly collection.

“I am now limited to three black refuse bags once every three weeks. I do not have the capacity to include a bag of public refuse in my personal waste allowance.

“I have tried to collect rubbish in a smaller supermarket plastic bag… and then place this in a council litter bin.

“As many of the litter bins have been removed those that remain are frequently overflowing.”

Prosecution

Mr Weston went on to say he has even been warned of prosecution through his litter-picking work, adding his attempts to put black bags full of litter-picked waste next to a litter bin would be classed as fly-tipping.

He said: “As I am left with no way that I can think of to dispose of public waste, in an easy and convenient manner, I have refrained from undertaking litter-picks in the area. Could you please advise me on a way forward?”

Mr Weston suggested a number of locations in Barry where he believes more litter bins should be provided.

These include the area around Merthyr Dyfan Cemetery, Slade Road, near St Helen’s Church, and on the corner of Dyfan Road and Barry Road.

Cllr Wilson commended Mr Weston for his litter-picking efforts but added it is “disappointing” that there is a need for residents to collect litter dropped by others.

‘Duplication’

He added: “At the start of the financial year we moved several litter bins to reduce duplication… to address their abuse by residents depositing their household waste in them, to assist with the transition to on-street recycling, and to reduce our service operating costs.

“We have noted that this arrangement has been largely successful with no marked increase in littering in most of the areas where litter [bins have] been removed.

“Residents and visitors are even making use of the remaining bins and in some cases taking their litter home with them should a bin not be available on their walking route.

“The council’s neighbourhood services team has started reviewing areas where litter bins were removed where concerns have been raised post-removal and this was always the intention.

“The team had to ensure there was sufficient time for habits to change as the public became aware that certain bins they have used in the public were no longer available.

“I have raised all of your litter bin concerns with the service area… Should any alterations be necessary this will be implemented properly on completion of the surveys.”

