Senior councillor facing vote of no confidence after ‘unacceptable’ Welsh education comments

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A call for a vote of no confidence in a council’s deputy leader, over claims he made “unacceptable” comments about Welsh education in the county, is to be heard next week.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Independent Group leader Cllr Huw Murphy, along with Cllr Anji Tinley, Cllr Jamie Adams, Cllr Iwan Ward and Cllr Vanessa Thomas, have made a call for an Extraordinary Meeting of Council calling for a vote of no confidence in Councillor Paul Miller to remain as Deputy Leader & Cabinet Member.

Expanding on his reasons for the call, Cllr Murphy said: “Councillor Miller on April 28 at a Cabinet meeting moved an amendment with regards to Welsh Education Strategic Plan (WESP) to request officers collect data from parents of children electing a Welsh medium education when the Schools Admission Code does not provide for the collection of such data.

“Couldn’t give a toss”

“At this meeting Cllr Miller commented with regards to parental choice for Ysgol Caer Elen: ‘…all of them that I know who send their children to Caer Ellen honestly couldn’t give a toss whether it was Welsh or English’.

“Comments such as this in 2025 are unacceptable and serve to create a perception of bias when it comes to the delivery of Welsh medium education, something that generations have striven for, namely equality and fairness.

“For a Deputy Leader of Council to make such comments and then refuse to retract when he has had ample opportunity to do so makes his position untenable both as Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member.

“This decision was successfully called in on May 14 by the Schools O&S Scrutiny Committee when officers again made clear that the collection of data requested by Cllr Miller was not within the scope of the Schools Admission Code and to pursue this course also has budgetary implications for the Authority.

“Cllr Miller following the Schools O&S Meeting made a public statement to reaffirm his position and accused the Welsh Language Commissioner (WLC) of an ‘extraordinary political intervention’ when he had no basis to make such a claim. The remit of the WLC allows her to pass expert opinion on matters such as Welsh education and language.

“Cabinet re-convened on May 21 and heard a proposal by Cllr Miller to now collect data on all languages and additional information and was again informed the Schools Admission Code did not provide for the collection of such data. Cllr Miller offered no apology with regards to his comments towards the WLC and again looked to blame others for the publicity that has arisen from this matter.

“Throughout the recent debate on WESP, Cllr Miller has ignored the views and advice of the Schools O&S Committee, Senior Officers, the Welsh Language Commissioner and even Mr Mark Drakeford his own Minister for the Welsh Language.

“Politicians at every level must demonstrate the capacity to acknowledge their mistakes, including errors in judgment, as we are all inherently human. In such situations, it is crucial for public trust that they engage in self-reflection, offer apologies when warranted, and adjust their political stance accordingly.

“Cllr Miller, however, has failed to apologise or recognise that others, such as senior officers and the WLC, may possess greater expertise on the matter at hand. Instead, he has chosen to deflect responsibility and blame others for the public scrutiny surrounding this issue.

“This has led to a request for a council meeting to propose a motion of no confidence in Cllr Miller’s ability to continue serving as Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member.”

“Something out of nothing”

Responding, Cllr Miller has previously said: “It must be the case it is at least possible some parents are choosing Welsh medium schools other than because of the medium of Welsh. It’s currently unknown; surely it’s right the council seeks to understand the impact of other forces.”

He said Cllr Murphy was “trying to make something out of nothing,” in “a naked attempt to create outrage, trying to paint some in this council as anti-Welsh,” adding: “Cllr Murphy should be deeply ashamed of his actions [after the first meeting] in trying to create artificial division in the county of Pembrokeshire.”

The extraordinary meeting is to take place on the afternoon of June 2.

