Senior councillor questions organisation of major cycling race

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A senior councillor has criticised the organisation of a major women’s cycling race in mid Wales, saying poor communication caused “considerable confusion” and opportunities to involve the local community were missed.

The fourth stage of the women’s Tour of Britain 2026 took place in Powys on 22 August, starting at Llanidloes and finishing in Hay-on-Wye.

Powys county councillor for Hay, and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) chairman Gareth Ratcliffe (Liberal Democrat) posed several questions to the cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys, Cllr Glyn Preston (Liberal Democrat – Llanidloes), about the event.

Cllr Ratcliffe said: “Overall, I believe the event went well and was a positive occasion for Hay and Powys.

“However, I do think there are important lessons to be learned about communication and community engagement.

“I believe better early communication between PCC, the local member, Hay Town Council, the national park and the wider community would have made the event even more successful and reduced the considerable confusion experienced beforehand.

“I would therefore welcome a post-event debrief to ensure that these lessons are taken forward for future events.”

On car parking, Cllr Ratcliffe asked whether PCC could confirm if any payment was made for the use of the car park in Hay for the event.

Cllr Ratcliffe continued: “I raise this because the council talks about equality and equity, and there should be clarity and consistency in how charges are applied.

“Hay hosts a significant number of events that attract visitors and generate economic activity for the wider area, yet local community groups can face charges for using facilities despite generating over £408,000 for the authority through its car parks.”

Cllr Ratcliffe also posed a second question on extra parking that was put on to support the event and paid for by PCC.

He asked what the total cost was, how it was funded and why this was not part of a coordinated parking plan with Hay Town Council and volunteers, as they shouldered “much of the responsibility” for sorting this out.

Cllr Ratcliffe said: “Without this additional parking provision, I believe the impact on the town would have been significant.

“A large number of people arrived in Hay who were unaware that the event was taking place and were simply visiting the town for the day.

“Had they been directed to alternative parking much further out of the town, many may simply have chosen not to stop in Hay at all.”

On the involvement of local representatives, Cllr Ratcliffe asked how they would be involved in the future, as well as asking what discussions took place with BBNPA ahead of the event.

Cllr Ratcliffe said: “I fully appreciate that this was a county council-led event, but involving local representatives would have provided an opportunity to better represent the community and support engagement with residents and businesses.

“Given that the race finished in Hay, within the national park, and that the event presented an opportunity to promote sustainable and green travel, I believe there was a missed opportunity to involve the national park.”

He said that representatives from the national park had expressed an interest in being part of the event.

A Powys council spokeswoman said: “The council aims to provide responses to questions at any time within 10 working days.

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