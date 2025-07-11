Senior councillors welcome a new ‘placemaking plan’ for city centre

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Senior councillors have welcomed a new “placemaking plan” for a city centre, which aims to increase prosperity and attract more visitors.

Containing a mix of short-, medium- and long-term projects, the plan, unveiled in June, sets out a vision for a “new era” for Newport packed with events and makeovers.

The most immediate proposals include a food-focused outdoor market around the Steel Wave sculpture, and building a new playground, possibly in John Frost Square, to make central Newport a more “family-friendly destination”.

Empty shops will be colourfully “wrapped” to improve the look of commercial areas, and more prominence will be given to local artwork and culture.

Refurbishment

The new strategy replaces a previous ‘masterplan’ for the city centre which delivered “key” projects like the “hugely successful” indoor market refurbishment, said Cllr Emma Stowell-Corten, the cabinet member for culture.

Speaking at a Newport City Council cabinet meeting, she said the plan’s aims would be overseen by a new “placemaking board” of senior councillors and city-centre stakeholders.

The council wants to “ensure the city centre becomes a vibrant place that meets the needs of all”, said Cllr Stowell-Corten.

Newport will host a “rich and diverse calendar of events” to encourage people to spend more time in the city centre.

“Extensive” consultation had found a “clear” desire for “the city centre to be a place where people feel safe, want to spend time, and they are part of”, she added.

Change

Cllr Deb Davies, the local authority’s deputy leader, welcomed the “ambitious and realistic” plan and said residents “want to see change and they want to embrace that change”.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, who leads the city council, acknowledged the “huge amount of work” preparing the new plan, and said it was “only the start” of the local authority’s plans to improve the city centre.

The first phases of the project could start to take shape “in the coming weeks”, added Cllr Stowell-Corten, who pointed out a placemaking plan would also be essential if the council is to secure any Welsh Government Transforming Towns investment for the city centre.

