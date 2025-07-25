Senior independent councillor resigns after admitting party membership

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

An independent councillor has resigned from the cabinet after it emerged he was a member of an undeclared party.

Conwy County Council confirmed Caerhun councillor Goronwy Edwards handed in his resignation this week.

The cabinet member for infrastructure, transport, and facilities handed in the resignation after informing the council’s leader that he had been a member of an undeclared party since January.

The news comes after two former Conservative councillors in the county this week jumped ship to Reform UK.

Llandudno councillors Louise Emery and Tom Montgomery left the Tories to join Reform.

It also emerged that Old Colwyn independent councillor David Carr was a Reform member, which he had declared on his register of interests.

The local democracy reporting service then sent an email to all cabinet members on Wednesday, asking if any were members of undeclared political parties.

This was denied by all, including Cllr Edwards.

It has not been confirmed which party Cllr Edwards was a member of.

A statement issued by leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey today (Friday) said: “On Wednesday evening I was informed by Cllr Goronwy Edwards that he had been a member of a political party since January and had not informed me or updated the register of personal interest.

“In the circumstances, Cllr Goronwy has offered to step down as cabinet member, and, with regret, I have today accepted his resignation.

“I would like to thank Goronwy for his service on cabinet over the past three years, and for his commitment and contribution during this time.”

Former council leader

The statement concluded: “I will now take the next few weeks to consider the process of selecting a replacement cabinet member and in the interim I will take the responsibilities within the portfolio.”

Cllr Edwards is a member of the First Independent Group and a former leader of Conwy Council.

A Conwy County Council spokeswoman commented: “Today, Cllr Goronwy Edwards submitted his resignation from the Cabinet of Conwy County Borough Council to Council Leader Charlie McCoubrey, who has accepted it.

“The Leader will now review his Cabinet membership in accordance with established procedures.”

