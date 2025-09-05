Senior Reform figure accused of ‘authoritarianism’ amid internal row over Welsh branch chairs

Emily Price

A senior Reform figure has been accused of fuelling an “authoritarian culture” within the party amid an internal row over a lack of elections for Welsh branch chairs.

Reform’s Campaign Director for Wales, Cllr David Thomas, was appointed the role by the party’s chairman, Zia Yusuf, earlier this year.

It followed the departure of interim director of the party in Wales – Kirsty Walmsley who was made redundant.

Walmsley had been tasked with installing chairpersons in new branches across Wales but was later accused of engaging in “cronyism” when she appointed her own father for one of the roles.

A Reform insider told us that after Walmsely was ejected by the party, David Thomas – who is also a councillor in Torfaen – began dismissing branch chairs and replacing them with “interim branch chairs”.

‘Spurious’

Our source said: “Kirsty had found people for these roles but almost immediately David started dismissing them, sacking them, removing them.

“David will just come up with a spurious story and say ‘you’re out’. Some people resigned – but they were forced resignations.”

It is understood that 9 out of Reform’s 16 branch chairs in Wales have now been removed – the most high profile casualty being former Senedd Member Caroline Jones who was dismissed as chair of Reform’s Bridgend and Glamorgan branch.

A Reform source said: “Branch members all over Wales are up in arms. David Thomas is not just firm and robust – he is a bully and a well known misogynist.

“A lot of the branch chairs who were dismissed were women. Kirsty is a woman. There is a pattern here emerging with Reform in Wales.”

We were pointed to an X post by Cllr Thomas published back in 2022 when he branded “Labour left councillors” on Torfaen Council “ugly”.

Ian Williams – the Reform UK candidate who stood in Torfaen at the last general election – raised concerns about Cllr Thomas’ behaviour in a Facebook post announcing his exit from the party.

Williams warned Reform supporters that there was a “myriad of troubling aspects regarding Dave Thomas’ behaviour still hidden from your view”.

A Reform source told us: “I don’t think David Thomas’ behaviour has been given the coverage it should – this is a party that could be in power in the Senedd.

“The public need to understand the sort of personalities in Reform that are now calling the shots in Wales.”

Vote

It is understood that branch members had been promised a democratic vote to elect chairpersons – but after several months in the role, Cllr Thomas has yet to arrange this.

The former independent councillor along with two other Torfaen councillors gave Reform UK its first official presence in Wales when they defected to the party last year.

Cllr Thomas has since hit the headlines several times – including for allegations he had posed for pictures of himself cutting a ribbon at the opening of a new Lidl store despite not be invited to do so.

He came under fire again when news broke that Cllr Thomas – also known as DJ Dowster – was credited as one of the ‘composers’ of a happy hardcore tune that uses a derogatory term for a person with cerebral palsy.

Democratisation

A Reform UK insider said: “He isn’t capable of being a councillor nor is he suitable to lead Reform’s campaign in Wales.

“He’s had long enough to hold elections for branch chairs – why haven’t they been held?

“It’s not hard, you hold an AGM, you hold an election, people who are members prove they are members and we have a show of hands.

“I think Reform probably doesn’t want democratisation – it’s much easier to stick with this authoritarian culture.

“How things are working with Reform on the ground in Wales is not democratic.

“The lack of elections plays to the broader chaos and the power plays and power struggles within the party.”

They added: “There are questions here that David Thomas and the party really need to answer.

“If Reform won’t appoint branch chairs democratically it raises questions about how democratic the Senedd selection process is.”

We asked David Thomas why he hadn’t yet organised elections for Reform’s branch chairs in Wales.

We also asked him why he had dismissed so many former branch chairs.

He did not respond to our questions.