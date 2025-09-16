Senior Welsh Labour source tells of ‘deepening culture of toxicity’ in party

Martin Shipton

A senior Welsh Labour source has described the “deepening culture of toxicity” they claim is causing huge damage to the party.

The source contacted us following a traumatic week in which the party’s candidate came fourth in a Vale of Glamorgan council by-election and the leader of Caerphilly council, Sean Morgan, resigned his post and his membership of the Labour Party.

This happened after Welsh Labour’s general secretary Joe Lock blocked the council’s deputy leader Jamie Pritchard from being the party’s candidate in the Caerphilly by-election caused by the sudden death of Labour MS Hefin David.

Cllr Pritchard was removed from the shortlist of candidates because of historic tweets he wrote supporting Jeremy Corbyn when the veteran politician was leader of the Labour Party.

‘Deeply disheartened’

Speaking to Nation.Cymru on condition their identity was not disclosed, the senior Welsh Labour source told us: “I am deeply disheartened and concerned about the running, functionality, operational management, actions and approach of those at the helm of Welsh Labour in the general secretary’s office.

“This does not pertain to all Welsh Labour staff, so it would be very wrong to imply otherwise. But I firmly believe there is a leadership deficit and through the last few years there has been a normalisation and growth of negative behaviours. This has got noticeably worse since Carl Sargeant’s death [in 2017].

“There is both nepotism and corruption – this in the sense of at very best unprofessional and devious dealings which others can point to. The normalisation of such behaviours is rife. Some of the ‘incidents’ would appear to have leapt off the screen of a Communist era drama..

“This is my party. I am proud of what we stand for – our solid tested values and principles.

“Such a dysfunctional backdrop is absolutely NOT what the membership is or what it stands for. Nor Labour Senedd members. The distinction is clear but important.

“How can such shameless moral bankruptcy be the administrative mouthpiece for the values and principles my party advocates ?

“I am ashamed of what they have got up to and I feel what I know is localised and the tip of the iceberg. I am appalled right now and feel ashamed of Welsh Labour’s actual working practices

“I have no agenda other than to say enough is enough, but the longer this toxic culture and behaviour remains totally unchallenged, then the harder it will be to put it right.

“There is no brake, no reins and no practical mechanism to scrutinise Welsh Labour’s general secretary. Nor is there any Welsh Labour working governance model in my view, other than mostly ‘placed’ Welsh Executive Council members, including one who happens to be a very close friend of Joe Lock, the general secretary.”

Cronyism

The source continued: “Welsh Labour’s future cannot be cronyism, nepotism and autocracy. Today in 2025 it has under this general secretary burst onto a new level of creativity. Like all creatures it now needs to stop and the Welsh Labour machine must take a very deep hard look at the thing it has become. It has to be operated upon in my view as it is becoming a tyrant and certainly not what the founders of my party would recognise.

“There are many other examples – too intricate and detailed to detail here – but they form a pattern that is getting worse. Jeremy Miles had to deal with it and once Mr Lock locks his radar in it’s like Father Christmas staking out the turkeys for Christmas dinner.

“The fundamental issue here is democracy and the mismatch between the Labour Party which was moulded on principles and values of equality of opportunity and democracy, and what the machine now is.

“In my opinion it’s critical that UK Labour puts Welsh Labour under the spotlight to give confidence back to all the members – for the rules to be solid and transparently moderated.

“The general secretary’s role is not that of a self appointed inquisitor or the king maker of Wales. That’s not what I came into politics to work with.”