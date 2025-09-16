Sensational poll shows Welsh Labour Senedd election meltdown and Plaid Cymru and Reform neck and neck for the lead
Martin Shipton
A sensational new poll on voting intention at next year’s Senedd shows that Welsh Labour is in meltdown and that Plaid Cymru and Reform UK are almost neck and neck for winning the highest number of votes and seats.
The Barn Cymru poll conducted by YouGov for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University, has revealed that Labour’s predicted vote share for the Senedd is now at its lowest at 14%, whilst Plaid Cymru are continuing to lead the polls with 30%. The poll outlines that movement to Reform UK is continuing in Wales with 29% of the current vote share.
The poll also highlights that support for Keir Starmer has plummeted, with 62% of those surveyed believing he is doing badly as Prime Minister.
Senedd voting intention:
(YouGov MRP Model)
Plaid 30% (n/c)
Reform 29% (+4)
Labour 14% (-4)
Conservatives 11% (-2)
Lib Dem 6% (-1)
Green 6% (+1)
Other 4% (+2)
Westminster voting intention:
(YouGov MRP Model)
Reform 29% (+5)
Plaid Cymru 23% (-1)
Labour 18% (-2)
Conservatives 11% (-2)
Lib Dem 9% (n/c)
Green 7% (n/c)
Other 4% (+2)
Dr Jac Larner’s Senedd Seat Projection:
Plaid Cymru – 38
Reform UK – 37
Labour – 11
Conservatives – 6
Lib Dem – 3
Green – 1
Dr Jac Larner, from Cardiff University’s Welsh Governance Centre said: “This latest ITV Wales poll confirms a trend leading into next year’s Senedd election: the contest for the largest party is becoming a neck-and-neck battle between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK. With Plaid holding steady at 30% and Reform increasing to 29% (+4), these two parties now lead the field, while Labour trails at 14% (-4) and the Conservatives sit at 11% (-2). The numbers suggest a realignment in Welsh politics, with traditional powerhouses no longer assured of their historical positions.
“The data reveals telling patterns of voter movement across the political spectrum. Plaid Cymru’s support has remained relatively stable over recent months with previous Labour converts sticking with their new choice, suggesting the party has successfully consolidated earlier gains.
“Reform UK’s growth is built primarily on Conservative defections, with most of their support coming from previous Tory voters, alongside a smaller but notable number of former Labour supporters. Labour, meanwhile, is losing voters on multiple fronts – primarily to Plaid and the Greens, but also to a lesser extent to Reform – indicating broader challenges in holding together their traditional coalition. While Reform isn’t capturing the bulk of Labour’s lost support, even these smaller defections are contributing to Labour’s decline.
“With no party approaching majority territory, post-election coalition building appears inevitable. The numbers currently favour a Plaid Cymru-led administration, given their potential alignment with Labour, Liberal Democrats, and Greens on policy grounds. However, continued Labour decline could leave even this natural partnership with only narrow working majorities.
“For Reform, their success in attracting Conservative voters creates a strategic puzzle: as they continue to draw from the Tory base, they may find themselves with insufficient Conservative allies to form an alternative government, while their vote becomes less efficiently distributed within constituencies.”
Significant political change
Adrian Masters, ITV Cymru Wales’ Political Editor said: “This poll reinforces the suggestion that the Senedd is heading towards a time of significant political change in May 2026. It now seems possible that more than a century of Labour dominance could be coming to an end, while it’s not impossible that the most likely outcome of the election is either a Plaid Cymru or a Reform UK minority government. Only a few years ago, all of these scenarios would have seemed fanciful.
“And it’s not just Wales and Welsh politics that would be affected by all this change. Labour losing power here in Wales could see internal criticism of Keir Starmer reach a crescendo which could cost him his job. At the same time, victory or strong success for Reform UK would bolster its claim to be in with a shout of taking Number 10 in a UK General Election.”
‘Voters want change’
Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “Be under no illusion: the choice at the next election is clear – it is between a divisive Reform party that don’t care about Wales and would privatise our NHS, or a pro-Wales Plaid Cymru government that will stand up for Wales and deliver real change for the better for our communities.
“Labour’s support is falling because voters want change.
“People are overwhelmingly looking to Plaid Cymru for a better future for our country – one that is driven by Welsh values, that will deliver real results and stand up for fairness for Wales from Westminster.
“We’re urging everyone who wants to see the right kind of change – to back the only plausible choice for a positive, pro-Wales government by backing Plaid Cymru.”
Partnership
Barn Cymru is a collaborative partnership between ITV Cymru Wales, the Wales Governance Centre at Cardiff University, and the leading polling agency YouGov. The poll aims to provide an insight into people’s beliefs, attitudes and opinions and to gain real-time feedback on public views in Wales.
YouGov’s total sample size for the Senedd Voting Intentions MPR Model was 1,232 adults (16+). Fieldwork was undertaken between 4th – 10th September 2025.
YouGov’s total sample size for the Westminster Voting Intentions MPR Model was 1, 220 adults (+18). Fieldwork was undertaken between 4th – 10th September 2025.
We don’t hear much from Rhun and I’m proud to say I shook his big hand at Sioe Mon 13 months ago. I want to think that he is subscribing to the adage which goes something like (adjusted for Farij) ‘’Don’t interrupt your opponent when they are killing themselves’ particularly when there is no satnav that could help Nige even find Cymru. He would designate it as one of those mythical enemies which doesn’t exist. Isn’t HE in for a shock?
If the polls are correct neither Plaid or the Fascists REFORM will have a working Majority
Due to the PR system, It is unlikely that anyone will ever have a majority. Unless they get over 50% of the actual vote.
Which is the way it should be. No party should have a mandate to govern as a majority if it cannot win a majority. But STV would be better.
I agree STV would be better. However I am happy to see the back of FPTP. I hope this new system will be a stepping stone to STV.
What is the quote, “Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good”.
get that far right grifter anywhere near power and Wales is screwed for a generation.
So the English far right Nationalist Tory tribute act Party for the racists and traitors won’t be running anything on these figures. And as most of us new anyway far from being a phenomenon over 70 percent of Welsh people won’t be voting for these clowns
I notice the vote for “Others” has doubled to 4% for both the Senedd and Westminster elections. Is that because of the new Corbyn/Saltana party I wonder?
Very good point Rob it would be good to know does this include Jeremy Corbyn’s party
Maybe the Abolish Party and the Cymru Rising Party ?
Once again with a 12% threshold to win a seat if you are a Green voter who doesn’t mind Reform UK and is not bothered about the environment then why not vote Green. As for Corbyn’s party they could be the cavalry that splits the left vote and gives Reform the keys to government.