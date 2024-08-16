Sentencing of former soldier for stirring up religious hatred adjourned

The sentencing of a former soldier for stirring up religious hatred has been adjourned.

Daffron Williams, 41, from Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, appeared before Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Friday, having previously pleaded guilty to posting threatening material on Facebook.

John Allchurch, defending, told the judge Williams suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and asked for the case to be adjourned for a mental health report to be written.

Mr Allchurch said Williams developed PTSD during his time in the Army, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Recorder Of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned sentencing until October 9.

The charge relates to a post on Facebook about the recent widespread public disorder.

Threatening material

Meanwhile, a man accused of publishing threatening material intended to stir up religious hatred on social media has had his sentencing hearing postponed after the wrong charge was put to him.

Geraint Boyce, 43, of Penrhiw-Fer, Wales, was due to be sentenced when he appeared before Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Friday. But the court heard that the charge put to Boyce was incorrect when he appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The charge relates to a post on Facebook on or around July 31 in relation to recent widespread public disorder.

Tim Wilson, who appeared for the prosecution, said Mr Boyce had pleaded guilty to stirring up racial hatred under section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986 when the charge should have been for religious hatred under Section 29C(1).

Andrew Taylor, who appeared for the defence, asked for the case to be adjourned. He also said this would give him time to read through extensive mitigation documents, which he had just received.

The Recorder Of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned the sentencing until September 10.

Addressing Boyce she said: “As you have heard, there is some confusion over the charge you have pleaded guilty to.”

She said the delay would allow time for a pre-sentence report to be created and Mr Taylor to read through mitigation documents.

