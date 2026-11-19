Nation Cymru staff

A roofing contractor who repeatedly dumped waste, rubble and roofing materials has been made subject to a Suspended Sentence Order and ordered to pay £3,600 to a Welsh council.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Waste Enforcement officers at the local authority received a number of complaints of fly-tipping in the county and during their investigation identified links between the fly-tipped waste and a roofing business run by 66-year-old Jeremy John. As evidence mounted, the council conducted a surveillance operation at a known fly-tipping hotspot in Neath.

The robust investigation helped to capture compelling evidence linking Mr John and his hired Ford Transit tipper truck to the fly-tipped waste.

When interviewed under caution, Mr John initially denied responsibility. However, he later pleaded guilty to several offences of unlawfully depositing waste.

At Swansea Crown Court on November 3rd (2026), 66-year-old Jeremy Andrew John of Dan Y Bryn, Tonna (Neath) appeared before the court for sentence in relation to for six breaches of Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 relating to the illegal depositing of waste.

The Judge, HHJ Paul Thomas KC described his offences as “environmental vandalism”, adding “the delay in sentencing was caused by him, only eventually did he admit guilt” and that “the council had to use sophisticated methods to catch him.”

Mr John was imprisoned for 40 weeks, suspended for a period of 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay £3600 in costs to the Council at a rate of £100 per month.

Councillor Carl Jordan, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said:

“Our officers carried out a thorough and robust investigation, using the latest technology to build a clear picture of what was taking place.

“This case did not demonstrate a one-off incident or a momentary lapse in judgement. This involved repeated illegal dumping of waste – a deliberate criminal act that damages the environment and can cost the taxpayers thousands of pounds to clean up.

“Residents who witness fly-tipping are encouraged to report it to Neath Port Talbot Council and provide as much information as possible to assist enforcement officers with their investigations. We will continue to pursue offenders and take robust action against anyone who treats our communities as a dumping ground.”