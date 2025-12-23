Serial shoplifter will spend Christmas in jail

Amelia Jones

A repeat shoplifter who has stolen hundred of pounds worth of food and drink from local supermarkets has been jailed for Christmas.

Nicky Barratt, 26, of Waun Wen, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from a Swansea shops when he appeared at Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 18.

The court heard that Barratt carried out a series of thefts between November 17 and December 11, targeting Tesco Express and Co-op stores across the city.

Items stolen included cheese, chocolates, alcohol and meat, with the total value of the goods taken amounting to £861.40.

Barratt was arrested during his final shoplifting offence after patrol officers were alerted to the theft and stopped him at the scene. Further enquiries linked him to four additional offences.

Police said the case highlighted the impact repeat shoplifting can have on local businesses, particularly during the busy pre-Christmas period.

Police Sargent Jon Shaddick, from the Swansea Neighbourhood Policing Team, said they were targeting those who shoplift for their own gain.

He added: “I’m pleased to see Barratt will spend Christmas in jail. I hope this time will provide him with an opportunity to reflect on his choices.”

Following his guilty pleas, Barratt was sentenced to a total of five months in prison.