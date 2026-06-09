Serious concerns raised over proposed changes to GCSE English

Emily Price

Serious concerns have been raised about proposed major changes to the new GCSE English Language and Literature qualification just months after it was introduced in schools across Wales.

The WJEC exam board said “significant adjustments are needed” to the GCSE following feedback from schools, with questions raised about teacher workload and the manageability of the new qualification.

The changes being considered include the removal of assessments from some units.

Any approved changes would be introduced for Year 10 pupils starting in September 2026.

They would not apply to pupils who began the course in September 2025 when changes to all of the GCSEs offered to 14 to 16-year-olds in Wales were last reviewed and updated.

The exam board is considering a reduction in the emphasis placed on oracy assessments, alongside plans to scrap the requirement for planning and research activities to be completed under close teacher supervision.

It comes following warnings from teachers about marking pressures and burnout amongst pupils.

The exam board is also considering a smaller number of changes to the Welsh Language and Literature qualification.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Education, Sam Rowlands, says the situation shows why the Welsh curriculum must be reviewed.

He said: “Only months after this qualification started being taught, WJEC is already saying significant adjustments are needed. That should set alarm bells ringing across the Welsh education system.

“Teachers and pupils warned that too many assessments across the school year were adding pressure and creating burnout. They deserved to be listened to before this was rolled out, not after pupils had already started the course.

“If significant changes are already being considered only months after this qualification began being taught, then serious questions need to be asked about the Welsh curriculum.

“Teachers and pupils deserve a curriculum that is manageable and focused on raising standards.”

A spokesperson for the WJEC exam board said: “We are working closely with practitioners, head teachers, Qualifications Wales and other key stakeholders to explore ways of improving the manageability of these qualifications while maintaining their educational integrity and supporting positive outcomes for learners.

“The consultations will remain open until mid-June, after which we will carefully review all responses and confirm the outcomes before the end of the summer term.

“We remain committed to working collaboratively with the education community and to implementing changes that support both teachers and learners, ensuring these qualifications can be delivered effectively and with confidence.”