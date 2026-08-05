‘Serious governance failings’ as council leases park to football club

Martin Shipton

Cardiff council has been accused of serious governance failings after a local football club allegedly undertook unauthorised excavation work in a public park.

Residents living close to Lydstep Park in the Gabalfa district say the situation has created public safety risks in an area where children play.

Adele Herbert said a complaint had been made to Cardiff council’s monitoring officer: “What has happened raises significant questions about Cardiff council’s oversight, its compliance with statutory duties, and the accuracy of public statements made by Cardiff Draconians FC regarding their proposed development and lease of public open space.

“We have taken photographs which show a digger trenching Lydstep Park with no fencing, signage or exclusion zones, despite children using the area daily. This follows weeks of similar incidents where heavy machinery has been operated without any safety controls.

“We also have pictures of children running around and sat on the digger while in operation.

“The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed of these works, raising questions about:

the council’s oversight of works on public land, whether any permissions or risk assessments exist and why unsafe works have been allowed to continue.

“Earlier this year, a well used footpath was fenced off and obstructed. Residents were told this was done ‘with support from the council and South Wales Police.’

South Wales Police have since confirmed they did not authorise or support the closure. Cardiff council has provided no legal order, notice, or documentation for it.

“This raises further concerns about misleading public statements, lack of lawful process and the failure to protect public access rights.

“We are unaware of any formal consultation despite claims of ‘overwhelming support’.

Cardiff Draconians FC claim they carried out two ‘consultations’ in January 2025 and November 2025.

However, Councillor Jen Burke [the council cabinet member responsible for parks] has confirmed: ‘This was a club‑led exercise and not a formal Cardiff council consultation … I do not hold any documents… nor am I aware of the council holding records.’

“The November 2025 ‘consultation’ included collecting signatures in three Whitchurch pubs — nearly a mile away and not in the Lydstep Park community — and even claims consultation at ‘Ebenezer Church’, which does not exist in Whitchurch or Gabalfa.

“No addresses, petition sheets, demographic data, or verification have ever been produced, raising questions about the accuracy of the club’s public claims and whether the council relies on flawed or non‑existent consultation when public land is being negotiated without statutory process.

“We are still waiting for Cardiff council to respond to our FoI request for clarity and documents including the lease submitted on 5 July 2026.

“No documentation has so far been provided for lease discussions, delegated decisions, safety assessments, consultation records, or footpath closure correspondence with the club. This raises concerns about transparency and whether decisions are being made informally or without record.

“This is not just a small local dispute. It is a governance issue involving unauthorised works on public land, an HSE investigation, conflicting statements from public bodies, an absence of statutory consultation and a lack of transparency.

“Lydstep Park is used daily by families and children. Residents have been left frustrated without clarity, without consultation, and without protection.”

A spokesperson for Cardiff council said: “Earlier this summer, following the publication of public notices, a 30-year lease was agreed with Cardiff Draconians.

“The lease saw the club take on responsibility for the management and maintenance of facilities and green space in part of Lydstep Park where they play. The aim of the lease was to help the club secure additional funding to improve their facilities.

“The council is aware of concerns around the improvement works being carried out on site and is investigating, in its role as the local planning authority.”

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