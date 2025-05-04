Serious safeguarding concerns including sexual misbehaviour at Bangor Cathedral

Martin Shipton

Independent investigators have reported incidents of inappropriate sexual behaviour and other serious safeguarding concerns that left people feeling unsafe at the home cathedral in Bangor of Archbishop of Wales Andy John.

Two documents were published on the Church in Wales website on the evening of May 3 2025: one a visitation report written by senior clerics Mike Komor and Chris Potter to look at the Cathedral’s general culture and the other the summary of a safeguarding audit undertaken by a specialist body called Thirtyone:eight. The summary report does not name names.

Revelations

The Thirtyone:eight report contains a series of disturbing revelations:

The lack of contracts for paid roles or tenancy agreements, and an absence of codes of conduct, have caused a potentially unsafe environment for those not knowing what their employment status is and this in turn may make them vulnerable to coercion and control by those in authority.

Staff were not aware of behaviour guidelines, including information sharing protocols and confidentiality statements and this leaves children, vulnerable adults, the Cathedral staff, and the reputation of the Cathedral potentially more vulnerable to allegations and abuse.

The lack of a recognised/promoted formal complaints process has left individuals feeling there is no protection for those raising concerns. In the same way, the lack of awareness that a Whistleblowing policy exists prevents people accessing this avenue to complain.

There is a need for a better awareness of the formal processes such as risk assessments … It is important for everyone to come together and recognise that without these structures they can be left worrying and feeling unsafe.

The Provincial Safeguarding Team (PST) became the receiver of safeguarding concerns rather than a local, trusted, designated person within the Cathedral community. The importance of an appropriate designated and local safeguarding lead and deputy is vitally important for receiving information in an open and measured way and in liaising with the PST to agree appropriate action and follow up.

Abuse

The Reviewers also heard of concerns, affecting those who identified as victims of abuse, that were reported to the PST. The Reviewers heard of feelings of vulnerability but also the largely positive support they had received both from within the Cathedral and externally.

It would be beneficial for training to be given in relation to supporting survivors of abuse and consider how a safe church is promoted internally, on publications and the website. It is important to promote safeguarding externally on the Cathedral website so visitors will be aware of how to seek assistance or report concerns. We are pleased to see that this recommendation has already been actioned.

The Reviewers were repeatedly informed of a lack of confidence in those with authority (both in the Cathedral and in the wider senior Church in Wales leadership). The Chapter is the trustee body of the Cathedral, but it was reported that the oversight was at a distance and the meetings infrequent and therefore for some did not provide sufficient oversight, challenge or scrutiny into the finances, staff, or appropriate running of the Cathedral.

Recruitment

Safer recruitment must be a greater priority in all areas of those working in the Cathedral, whether this be for employed persons or volunteers. This should involve applying through an open process for all roles which involve an interview, contract (if appropriate) job description and relevant checks.

* Financial management should be put in place to ensure the fabric of the building, such as the repair of the boiler, is prioritised.

The Reviewers were disappointed to note that safeguarding information was not present on the Saint Deiniol’s Cathedral website (this has now been corrected) which meant that anyone outside the Cathedral would not be aware of how to raise a concern or feel that they would be listened to.

Although generally people conducted themselves well, the Reviewers were also informed of inappropriate behaviours such as inappropriate language, lack of boundaries around communication (outside of work hours and away from office premises), excessive consumption of alcohol etc. Complaints were also made of others in the Cathedral that were actively involved in inappropriate language being used in front of younger members of the choir and that this was more than ‘banter’, and at times was reported to cause potentially humiliation to some. Reports were also shared of individuals feeling ignored while other colleagues were favoured.

Sexual boundaries

Accounts indicate a culture in which sexual boundaries seemed blurred, and to some in their view promiscuity was acceptable. It was acknowledged that stress was a significant factor for many individuals in the Cathedral given the unsettled atmosphere, but there didn’t, to some, appear to be any safeguards put in place when some individuals’ behaviours reportedly became unacceptable, and this started to affect others.

[The] Reviewers are concerned that if such behaviours were observed by children and adults at risk, it might lead to subsequent mirroring of these unhealthy behaviours and create an environment in which the feelings of being unsafe extend from within the Cathedral staff, to those it serves. This could have serious consequences to all concerned including the external reputation of the Cathedral.

The Reviewers were made aware of WhatsApp groups which individuals used to express their thoughts and frustrations. These reported negative comments appear wholly inappropriate and, if this is the case, then guidance should be provided to explore safe and appropriate use of social media.

The Reviewers understand that the consumption of alcohol is a factor within this environment, therefore it’s recommended that a clear policy is adopted to ensure that when served after services in the Cathedral, people are aware of the need to limit the access to some individuals and avoid any pressure to conform to drinking unwanted alcohol.

Many choir members and parents struggled to understand that there might be any safeguarding concerns, expressing views that the choir was a safe space and had been beneficial to their children and themselves. Others spoke of inappropriate language, rude jokes and innuendoes in the choir that left some feeling unsafe and marginalised.

The Reviewers also heard angry, frustrated voices who felt change wouldn’t happen or they didn’t feel heard despite speaking out and some felt the environment had caused a significant decline in their mental health including considering leaving or taking time off work, due to feeling the situation couldn’t be resolved and the culture couldn’t be changed.

The Reviewers also heard accounts of homophobic comments during that time at the Cathedral and in the wider diocese, but these do not appear to have been responded to or challenged rigorously enough.

The Reviewers were told of an unhappy working environment. There also appeared to be an individualistic and siloed culture, which at times people stated created a lack of trust. This was evident to the Reviewers through some individuals being concerned only about their own areas of ministry and some potentially operating in a way that indicated there had been an emotional impact from the inappropriate or destructive relationship they described.

One of the recommendations of the Visitation report was that any future appointment to the role of Dean or Sub Dean should be exclusive of other responsibilities. It stated: “Bangor’s Cathedral may not have the size or complexity of some others, but leading it is still a full-time task.”

Gardening leave

While his name is not mentioned in either of the published reports, the Cathedral’s former Sub Dean Sion Rhys Evans, a protégé of the Archbishop’s, simultaneously held the post of Diocesan Secretary. He was on gardening leave for 10 months before his departure was announced just after Christmas 2024.

Also on the Church in Wales website is a statement from the Archbishop in which he says: “Those who undertook these exercises did so on the condition that any sensitive and personal information which might be disclosed by participants (including safeguarding disclosures) would not be released into the public domain. This was to give confidence to anyone who participated. I am upholding their request for confidentiality and therefore releasing today summary reports prepared by the reviewers and their unabridged recommendations.

“The reviewers identified some concerns which needed to be addressed. Taken together, the reports described areas where we needed to do better to ensure that the cathedral is truly safe, inclusive, well-governed and thriving.

“As reported to the reviewers, these concerns were:

“A safeguarding approach that did not meet the standards expected across the Church in Wales.

“Management practices that lacked transparency and rigour, with some appointments made without proper paperwork, inadequate oversight arrangements and concerns raised about exclusion due to favouritism.

“Weak financial controls, unclear reporting lines, and spending decisions that were insufficiently scrutinised.

“Conduct in some areas—relating to alcohol use and sexual behaviour—that did not reflect the professional standards expected in a Christian church.

“The presence of hurtful gossip, both in person and online, which caused pain and division.

“I acknowledge that these findings are hard to hear—but they must be faced if we are to move forward with integrity.

“ … I have begun reflecting on what I must learn from this process—not only as a leader, but as a fellow pilgrim. The call to lifelong formation is one we all share, and I remain committed to walking that path with humility.

“We shall commit ourselves to the work of repair, of rebuilding trust and of creating a healthier culture – together.”

