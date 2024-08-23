Service celebrates life of seven-year-old killed in Southport knife attack

Mourners have lined streets decorated with pink ribbons as a “special day” is held to celebrate the life of a seven-year-old killed in the Southport knife attack.

A horse-drawn carriage arrived at St John’s Church in Birkdale, near Southport, on Friday morning for the funeral of Elsie Dot Stancombe.

Her family walked behind the carriage in a procession from their home.

People wearing bright and pastel colours and florals, after Elsie’s family asked those attending not to wear black, gathered outside the church, where songs including Fleetwood Mac’s Songbird were performed by singer Wendy Chalke as they waited for the cortege to arrive.

Mourners

Among the mourners were members of the emergency services and Ibrahim Hussein, imam of Southport mosque – which was damaged in disorder the night after Elsie’s death.

The family dog, Bobby, was also outside the church to see the procession arrive.

Members of Elsie’s cheerleading group, Vortex Cheer, formed a guard of honour as the coffin, topped with a blue cuddly toy, was carried into the church, down a pink carpet and through a balloon arch, with bubbles in the air.

Inside, the church was decorated with pastel-coloured flowers, pink ribbons and a screen with an illustration of a dancer which welcomed those attending to “Elsie’s Special Day”.

The Lighthouse Choir performed From Now On, from The Greatest Showman, and Wind Beneath My Wings, which was played on speakers outside the church as people entered.

The church was full to capacity for people to pay their respects to Elsie, who vicar Reverend Jennie Hardy described as an “extraordinary girl”.

She said Elsie was a “a little girl who loved a big party”.

She added: “Her last birthday was an Elsie-fest and today we are continuing that theme.”

Emily Ridgway read Elsie Dot by Mum and Dad to the church.

She said: “From the moment her parents knew of her existence, she has brought them nothing but happiness – and the life she has lived has been a true reflection of the love they have all shared together.”

She said Elsie was born five weeks early, as she was “far too excited” to meet her parents, and fitted into their lives “perfectly”.

At school, she never got cross if something did not go her way, Ms Ridgway said.

She added: “Her heart was too kind. It was too kind for anger and for upset.”

She said Elsie’s proudest moment was becoming a big sister to Rosie.

Fashion

She loved fashion and was given a sewing machine for Christmas last year, the congregation heard.

Ms Ridgway said: “Elsie was a gift given to you and her sister and she made your lives immeasurably joyful.

“Her story does not end here today. Her story will be told every single day by those who loved her.”

In a tribute, teacher Katie Sykes, from Farnborough Road School, said Elsie had the ability to light up any room she entered.

She said: “She made everybody smile just by being her.”

The school’s headteacher Jennie Sephton read the poem We Only Wanted You and Revered Canon Anne Taylor, from St Peter’s Church in Formby, read I Am Not Really Gone.

Deputy chief constable of Merseyside Police Chris Green also spoke during the service on behalf of the emergency services.

He said: “We all feel extremely privileged to celebrate her life with you and pay our respects.”

Revered Roy Doran, who baptised Elsie at the church where her funeral was held, gave a bible reading.

Hymns Abide With Me and One More Step Along The World I Go were sang during the service.

The congregation clapped along as Lean On Me was performed and joined in with actions for song Be Bold, Be Strong – which Elsie sang in school assemblies.

The coffin left the church with Elsie’s close family as Harrriet Oti sang Taylor Swift’s Love Story, which Rev Hardy said was “one of Elsie’s favourite songs”.

‘Positivity’

In a statement released earlier in the day, Elsie’s family said: “Elsie embraced life and it is with positivity, hope and love that we celebrate her life today on ‘Elsie’s Special Day’.

“Elsie spent every day just simply enjoying life with determination, persistence, love and kindness.

“Elsie was an amazing little girl. She had the ability to light up any room that she entered, she was truly unforgettable.”

Elsie, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, six, suffered fatal injuries in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at a studio on Hart Street on July 29.

Her family said: “She loved to dance and it goes without saying she was a devoted ‘Swiftie’, she was always up for anything and gave every activity a go, we went to them all.”

A new photo, showing Elsie with younger sister Rosie, three, and parents David and Jenni, was released along with the statement, which went on to say: “We are the four best friends in the whole wide world’ – and that mantra will remain with us for the rest of our lives, sound in the knowledge that Elsie is here with us and forever will be in our hearts.

“Elsie has brought light, love and joy to so many lives and it has been clear to us in the overwhelming response from everybody that knew her and everybody within the community.”

As well as those gathered in the church, others watched the service on screens at the church hall and Liverpool Road Methodist Church.

After the service, a funeral procession will pass the site of floral tributes outside the Atkinson arts centre in Southport, with a tribute as part of the cortege from Royal Mail, where Elsie’s father David works.

The service is the last of the funerals for the victims to be held.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murders of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, as well as the attempted murder of instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

