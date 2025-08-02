Seven arrested after disorder in Newport street

Seven males have been arrested after fighting broke out in a Newport city centre street, police said.

Officers were called to Commercial Road after a group of men were seen fighting in the street at around 3.20pm on August 1.

Gwent Police said six men, aged 25, 28, 33, 40, 42 and 52, and one 17-year-old boy, who are all from Newport, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They remain in custody.

Four of the men have attended hospital, and two were later discharged while two others remain in hospital receiving treatment.

Aggression

Chief Superintendent John Davies said: “We will not tolerate anyone who acts in such a violent way on our streets, or exposes members of our communities to such a horrific level of aggression when they go about their daily business.

“Violence in any form is completely unacceptable, and we have acted decisively in making these arrests. Anyone else who is found to be involved in this violent disorder will also be dealt with.

“This is now a live investigation and speculation, especially online and social media commentary, about the identities of those involved will not help us secure justice against those found to be responsible.”

Inquiries

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Blyth, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are still conducting inquiries to establish what has happened, so it is likely that you will see officers working in the area.

“While there is no cause for alarm, I would recommend taking the time to talk to them if you have any concerns or questions, but also if you have any details or information that could assist our inquires.”

Police said Commercial Road has reopened but are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area between 3pm and 4pm on Friday to get in touch.

