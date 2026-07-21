Seven gang members jailed for large-scale drug supply

Nation.Cymru staff

Seven members of an organised crime group have been jailed for the large-scale supply of drugs worth £390,000 across north Wales.

The seven gang members appeared at Mold Crown Court on July 20 for sentencing, with an eighth member perviously sentenced on 9 June.

The eight men were cumulatively sentenced to combined total of 28 years behind bars.

This follows a series of arrests being made in November and December 2025 after a detailed investigation into an organised crime group operating in the Gwynedd and Anglesey areas.

Gareth Trevor Rowlands, 52, from Llanfairpwll, was jailed for 11 years and three months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property following a search at his address on November 10, which resulted in £90,000 cash being recovered and £120,000 worth of criminally acquired luxury assets.

Steven Powell, 62, from Stockport, was jailed for 10 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis after officers uncovered £28,000 worth of cannabis and £120,000 worth of cocaine in his vehicle and home address on November 14.

On 9 December, a series of co-ordinated warrants took place across North Wales, Greater Manchester and Merseyside with a total of 10 people arrested and a further £9,000 in cash seized.

The others charged are:

Darren Horton, 54, from, Menai Bridge, who was jailed for three years and seven months for conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Steven Williams, 34, from Caernarfon, who was sentenced to three years and two months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Joseph McCormick, 34, from Bootle, who was given a one-year suspended sentence for conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis, possession of MDMA and possession of criminal property.

Craig Harris, 52, from Llanfairpwll, who was sentenced to nine months suspended for 12 months for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Dennis Edwards, 22, from Llandudno Junction, who was sentenced on 9 June, was given two years and three months, suspended for three years, for conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Dafydd Hughes, 31, from Felinheli, who was given a three-year suspended sentence for conspiring to supply cocaine.

‘Taken off the streets’

Detective Chief Inspector Tracey Llewellyn said: “These individuals have been a burden on our communities for years and have caused an untold amount of harm to many vulnerable individuals.

“As well as the substantial sentences that were handed down, our investigation resulted in significant high-value drug seizures, which ensured that these illegal substances were taken off the streets.

“Illegal drugs have a hugely detrimental impact on communities, so cutting off supplies and removing those responsible for drug dealing from our communities is of huge importance to us.

“Partnership working has been central to our operational success, and we will continue to work proactively and relentlessly to identify, disrupt, and pursue those suspected of involvement in drug supply in our cities, towns and villages.

“As a force it remains our priority to fight, prevent and reduce organised crime that blights communities.

“We would urge anyone who has any information regarding drug dealing or other organised crimes taking place in their communities to come forward so we can get dangerous individuals off the street.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.