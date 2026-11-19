Nation.Cymru staff

Almost seven in ten people who answered a consultation questionnaire questioned whether concentrating specialist stroke care at Glangwili Hospital would improve standards and patient safety or ease staffing shortages.

Hywel Dda University Health Board will consider the findings on Thursday 26 November as it decides the future of stroke services across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Its preferred plan would create a stroke unit with round-the-clock specialist cover at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen. Patients initially assessed and treated at Bronglais, Prince Philip or Withybush hospitals would then be transferred to Glangwili for acute stroke care. Bronglais would also have a rehabilitation unit for patients who live closer to that hospital.

The consultation report found that 69% of questionnaire respondents tended to disagree or strongly disagreed that the plan would help address clinical standards, patient safety and staff shortages. Some 24% tended to agree or strongly agreed.

People living closer to Glangwili were more likely to back the plan. Concerns were stronger in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Powys and Gwynedd, where respondents raised questions about longer journeys, ambulance availability and how families would visit patients further from home. People also wanted to know whether Glangwili would have enough beds and staff and whether patients could receive rehabilitation closer to home.

Stroke services are currently spread across four hospitals. The health board says they do not consistently meet national clinical standards and that specialist cover is unavailable around the clock. It argues that bringing staff and equipment together in a specialist unit would improve care.

Ruth Evans, from Narberth, told the consultation that her 90-year-old mother had three transient ischaemic attacks, often called mini-strokes, in a week. She described different experiences when she took her mother to Withybush Hospital on a Thursday and again on a Saturday.

“I first took her into Withybush Hospital on a Thursday, during the daytime, and we saw the stroke specialist, the care we had was amazing,” she said.

“However, when we went on the Saturday, it was completely different. We had a much better pathway to stroke care on our first visit on the Thursday.”

Options

Under all the options being considered, people with a suspected stroke would still go to their nearest suitable hospital for initial assessment and treatment. Patients who need a specialist procedure such as a thrombectomy would continue to be transferred to Cardiff or Bristol.

Lee Davies, the health board’s executive director of strategy and planning, said the board had yet to make a decision. It will consider feedback from both rounds of consultation alongside clinical evidence, data and impact assessments.

The latest consultation ran from 28 May to 26 July and received more than 700 questionnaire responses. The health board spoke to more than 3,000 people across more than 120 events and engagement activities. Board papers and a link to watch the meeting are due to be published on Friday 20 November.