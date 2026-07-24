Seven-year holiday giveaway launched by Welsh resort

Nation.Cymru Staff

One family will win holidays worth thousands of pounds after a Welsh resort launched a competition offering a free break every summer for the next seven years.

Pembrokeshire’s Bluestone National Park Resort said the giveaway is the biggest in its history.

To help families overcome the pressure and “focus on making lasting memories together”, Bluestone launched the ‘Every Summer Sorted’ competition.

It follows new research commissioned by the Pembrokeshire resort, which found that a huge 66% of respondents were dreading the six-week school break, with 35% describing themselves as stressed and 31% feeling pressured before the holidays had even started.

The research also suggests parents are putting themselves under growing pressure to create the “perfect” summer, as two-thirds (66%) worry about keeping the kids entertained, over half (54%) stress about planning enough activities, and 23% admit they’re comparing their own holidays to the ones they see on social media.

However, when parents were asked to think back to their own happiest childhood summers, simple experiences came out on top.

Beach days (62%) and traditional UK holidays (48%) ranked higher than holidays abroad (32%), with long-haul flights, airport queues and travel delays named by nearly half of parents as by far the worst part of travelling with kids.

Bluestone highlighted that the findings point to a disconnect between the pressure many parents feel to create memorable holidays, and the moments families value most.

The resort hopes that seven holidays over seven consecutive years will help the winners build annual traditions and memories around the family holiday throughout their child’s primary school years.

Set within 500 acres of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the resort combines space to take part in outdoor activity and play, with easy access to some of Wales’ most celebrated landscapes.

Bluestone’s new ‘Summer Bucket List’ activity – part of its ‘Summer of Salt and Soil’ programme – encourages families to embrace simple adventures, ticking off experiences both on the resort and across Pembrokeshire

These might include toasting marshmallows outdoors, ziplining through Bluestone’s Steep Ravine, and visiting award winning beaches.

Rebecca Rigby, Director of Operations at Bluestone National Park Resort, said: “As a parent myself, I know the enormous pressure many families feel to make every day of the school holidays memorable.

“But our research shows the moments that stay with us aren’t usually the most expensive or the most elaborate. They’re the simple days spent outdoors, exploring, laughing and making time for one another.

“At Bluestone, we believe the best family holidays come from slowing down rather than cramming more in. Our ‘Summer of Salt and Soil’ is about giving families permission to swap pressure for play, screens for nature, and picture-perfect moments for memories that last long after the holidays are over.”

The competition is live on Bluestone’s Facebook and Instagram channels until Sunday 9 August. For more information, visit the resort’s site here.

Research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 1000 UK Parents of Children aged between 4-12. The data was collected between 3 June and 9 June 2026.

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