Seven-year-old takes on mountain challenge to help Gaza children

A seven-year-old from south Wales has taken on a mountain climbing challenge to raise money for those suffering in Gaza, wanting Palestinian children to “know that children in Wales care.”

Since hearing about what was happening to the children in Gaza, Gwenno from Pontypridd has wanted to offer her help.

The kind-hearted young fundraiser recently set herself a challenge to climb Pen y Fan, the highest peak in south Wales situated in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, and has so far raised £550 for Save the Children’s Emergency Fund.

Braving the elements on a wet and blustery day, Gwenno was determined to reach her goal and conquer the 2,907 ft summit. She was supported every step of the way by her family.

Gwenno said: “I was excited but because it was raining and so windy it was really hard. My hands were so cold it felt like they were going to explode!

“But my Mam and Dad and brother were helping me, and we had sweets in the rucksack to keep us going. I was glad to get back to the car to warm up and we had hot chocolate from the van at the bottom of the mountain, and I had marshmallows and cream too.

“I heard about the children in Gaza and that they have no food, or clean water or a place to sleep at night if it is raining. I wanted to help and for them to know that children in Wales care and I am so happy that I have raised so much money.”

Gwenno’s mother, Rachel added: “Under super challenging conditions she did an amazing job – with a big shout out to big brother Iolo for the piggy backs! The ‘paned’ and hot chocolate at the end was also well earned. We’re so proud of our girl and her big heart.

“She has chosen Save the Children so that they can directly help the children of Gaza to rebuild their lives and feel safe and cared for. Their vision is clear: a world where every child is thriving, heard and valued, and hopeful for a more just, equal and sustainable future.

“If you haven’t already, please help her to support the children who’ve lost so much in Gaza. Diolch o galon.”

Save the Children has been working in Gaza for decades, running primary healthcare centres and providing essential services to children, mothers, and families, including screening and treatment for malnutrition.

Save the Children’s teams deliver water, run child-friendly spaces and mother and baby areas where pregnant and breastfeeding women can receive support on nutrition and infant feeding and psychosocial care. It also sets up temporary learning centres to help children continue their education.

You can still donate via Gwenno’s Just Giving page here.