Seventh person charged in investigation into Cardiff teenagers arrested in Thailand

Nation.Cymru staff

A seventh person has been charged as part of an investigation into how two Welsh teenagers came to be in Thailand, where they remain in custody following their arrest.

South Wales Police launched an investigation after the two 17-year-olds, both from Cardiff, were arrested in Thailand in June.

Carrie-Anne Dreyer, 39, of Llantwit Major, has now been charged with conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

She has also been charged with four counts of conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Dreyer has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 3.

The two teenagers remain in custody in Thailand and are being supported by their families and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Following their arrests, South Wales Police began investigating the circumstances which led to the children travelling abroad.

Six other people have previously been charged and appeared in court in connection with the investigation.

They are Tremaine Jeanne, 28, from Llanrumney; Jessica Sani, 28, from Newport; Levi Mohamed, 20, of Butetown; Patrick O’Driscoll, 30, of Caerau; Gareth Press, 42, of Ely; and Ffion Bowes-Cavanagh Hooley, 24, of Caerau.

South Wales Police said the teenagers’ families had been updated about the latest charge.

The force said: “We understand this continues to be a concerning time for them and wider community.”

Anyone with information or concerns has been asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2600200125.

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