Severe weather warning issued for southern Wales on Sunday

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for rain across most of southern Wales for Sunday.

A broad band of rain will push east during Sunday, bringing a spell of around 9-12 hours of heavy rain.

The rain is expected to set in around mid-morning and not clear until Sunday night.

It will be heaviest over high ground, especially over south or southwest-facing hills. 60-90mm of rain is likely in these wettest, most exposed locations with 30-50 mm expected widely across the warning area.

Forecasters are warning that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

National Resources Wales has warned that flooding is possible, in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Vale of Glamorgan.

Escalate

The Met Office said it will continue to monitor the warnings and will escalate where necessary, keeping a close eye on south Wales.

“On Sunday, we have a large area of low pressure coming in and bringing very wet and windy conditions,” Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said.

“The weather pattern that we’ve got at the moment is it’s really a tropical flow that’s set up, coming in from much further south in the Atlantic, so that’s got mild and moist air flow associated with it.”

