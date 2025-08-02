Severn Bridge closure for HGVs a ‘threat’ to Welsh economy

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

The closure of the Severn Bridge to heavy goods vehicles is a threat to the economy of south Wales according to councillors from across the region.

Vehicles weighing 7.5 tonnes and more have been barred from crossing the bridge, that spans the Severn from Aust to Chepstow, since Tuesday, May 27 and Monmouthshire County Council has warned it fears firms could relocate from Chepstow without continued easy access to the motorway network.

Now members of the Cardiff Captial Region, which is the joint committee for the 10 unitary authorities in South East Wales, say they will look to support Monmouthshire’s calls for a solution.

Councillor Robert Bevan, who chairs its overview and scrutiny committee, promised to “take the issue up” after it was raised at its meeting this week.

The Labour member of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said: “Time is of the essence, we can’t wait. I can certainly say I will take this up further and see what we can do.”