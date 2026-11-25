Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A Senedd Member has urged transport agencies to work together to ease daily congestion that has worsened during maintenance work on the M48 Severn Bridge.

Welsh Conservative MS Peter Fox has backed Monmouthshire County Council’s call for better coordination to reduce delays in and around Chepstow. He said agencies should also tackle longstanding congestion at the Highbeech roundabout, which links the town to the bridge.

The call comes after resurfacing work on the M4 between junctions 23 and 23A at Magor overran on Tuesday 24 November, causing rush-hour delays on the motorway and surrounding roads as far away as Newport.

Some overnight closures remain in place on the M48 Severn Bridge. Work has been carried out to allow vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes to cross under restricted access arrangements, after a weight limit introduced in May 2025 prevented them from using the bridge.

Concerns have been raised that the arrangements could add to delays at busy times if lorries have to queue to cross.

Earlier in November, Monmouthshire County Council agreed to ask National Highways, the Welsh Government and the South East Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) to improve coordination and reduce disruption in Chepstow and on nearby roads.

Mr Fox, who represents Sir Fynwy Torfaen, has written in support of the council’s motion to National Highways, which manages both Severn crossings, as well as Deputy Transport Minister Mark Hooper and council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby.

Mr Fox said agencies should look beyond the disruption caused by bridge work and consider the plans to ease congestion at the Highbeech roundabout, which have been in development for several years.

The plans are expected to be published in the coming months. Some councillors have expressed frustration that they have yet to see them, although the Welsh Government updated the council on its plans during the summer.

Mr Fox acknowledged that National Highways holds weekly meetings but asked for better coordination with the Welsh agencies responsible for roads affected by the restrictions.

He wrote: “Given the significant knock-on effects these restrictions are having on the wider area, I believe it is essential that all relevant organisations are fully engaged in discussions. In particular, I would welcome clarification regarding the involvement of SWTRA and the Welsh Government, whose responsibilities are highly relevant, given the impact being felt throughout the wider trunk road network into South Wales.”

Mr Fox added: “We need all parties to work closely together during this process, not as a box ticking exercise, but to reduce the impact for local residents, who suffer from traffic problems daily.”