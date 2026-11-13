Severn Bridge lane closures prompt calls for action on traffic delays

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

The Welsh Government and transport bodies have been urged to develop a plan to ease congestion on the Severn Bridge as prolonged lane closures disrupt journeys.

Monmouthshire County Council unanimously backed a motion urging National Highways, the Welsh Government and the South Wales Trunk Road Agent to work together to reduce delays in Chepstow and on surrounding roads during work on the M48 Severn Bridge.

National Highways has scheduled eastbound restrictions from Saturday 14 November to Friday 20 November as it prepares to allow lorries weighing more than 7.5 tonnes to use the bridge again. The weight limit was introduced in May 2025 to reduce strain on the crossing.

The work includes laying foundations and installing ducting for traffic lights, number plate recognition cameras and equipment to weigh lorries. The lights will hold lorries in approach lanes and limit how many can be on the bridge at once.

Council deputy leader Paul Griffiths, who represents Chepstow, said council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby would write to the three bodies as requested. He said National Highways and the Welsh Government had already publicly committed to keeping the bridge in use.

Cllr Griffiths described the bridge as “invaluable and crucial” to residents’ ability to get around and to investment in Monmouthshire. He recalled the delays before the crossing opened in 1966, when traffic heading for the Aust ferry passed through the centre of Chepstow.

“I can remember spending four or five hours to get to the Aust ferry and across the river to get to wherever we were going in the South West of England,” he said.

Cllr Griffiths said queues were expected to remain manageable once the new system was in place. He said he had also been assured that work on a longer-term solution involving additional cables had begun. The council needed to press National Highways “for a timetable and completion of those design proposals”, he added.

Labour councillor Armand Watts, who represents Bulwark and Thornwell, raised concerns that lorries waiting to cross could queue on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road. His amendment to send the letter to the South Wales Trunk Road Agent as well was accepted.

Cllr Watts described the agency as “opaque” but said its cooperation was needed to manage the impact on Welsh roads. He also criticised National Highways for holding meetings “behind closed doors”. Cllr Griffiths said it had provided “high quality briefings to local businesses and councillors”.

Conservative councillor Louise Brown, who represents Shirenewton, said the traffic modelling shared at the latest National Highways briefing had left out the wider road network. She said National Highways had acknowledged the possibility of extra disruption on Conway Drive.

Traffic lights

Plaid Cymru councillor Rachel Garrick, who represents Caldicot and regularly commutes across the Severn, welcomed the removal of traffic lights at the Magor interchange at junction 23A of the M4. She said queues from the lights had at times affected the Prince of Wales Bridge and stretched as far as Bristol.

Conservative councillor Christopher Edwards, who represents Chepstow St Kingsmark, said a minor collision or lane closure could bring the town to a standstill.

Portskewett Conservative councillor Lisa Dymock, who brought the motion, said: “Just getting to the doctors, taking children to school or getting to work is getting very challenging.”