Sewage and health concerns leave major housing development in limbo

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

An application to build 315 homes has been deferred after major concerns were raised around sewage capacity, healthcare provision and housing density.

The proposals by Castle Green Homes would see 315 homes – including 126 that were designated affordable housing – built on land off Holywell Road in Ewloe, Flintshire.

Included in the scheme is new pedestrian and vehicular access, public open space, landscaping and off-site highways improvements.

But councillors raised serious concerns over the development and its consultation process.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said it had no objection to the proposal, but also submitted evidence that the local sewage system could not cope with a development of the scale proposed.

“The proposed development site is located in the catchment of a public sewerage system which drains to Queensferry Wastewater Treatment Works,” it wrote. “They have concluded it is unlikely that sufficient capacity exists to accommodate the development within the immediate public sewerage system without causing detriment to the existing services provided to customers, or in regard to the protection of the environment.”

In other words, the sewage system in the area has not got the capacity for an additional 315 homes, with no plan in place to increase that capacity.

That was not good enough for Cllr Carol Ellis, who said: “I can’t see in this report where that is addressed.

“It actually mentions there will be an impact on existing properties should these be built.”

Concerns

Committee chair Cllr Richard Lloyd agreed with his colleague.

“I sense lots of concerns on the committee,” he said. “Particularly regarding the water.

“They are saying the system can’t cope and that’s a big problem.”

The strain on healthcare provision was also a key concern, as Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was once again criticised for its response to the planning committee.

The board’s feedback on the application focused on the provision of accessible green spaces, pedestrian routes, community food growing spaces and natural play facilities. It also recommended electric vehicle

charging points and undertaking a Health Impact Assessment.

It did not however, make any reference to the provision of additional GP or dentistry capacity for a development that could potentially house an additional 1,000 people in Ewloe.

“BCUHB seem to be experts in a different field to their own,” said Cllr Carol Ellis. “This development has the potential for around 1,000 extra residents in Ewloe.

“But there are no dentists and the pressure that would put on existing GPs and hospitals really needs to be considered and I want to hear from BCUHB on that.”

Contributing

Cllr Chris Bithell – who has raised this issue on previous applications – argued that as a statutory consultee the health board is not contributing to planning in a meaningful way.

“I’m bemused by Betsi Cadwaladr’s comments,” he said. “What we really want to know from them is will there be any more doctors and nurses and health centres to care for these people?”

Cllr Gladys Healey also wanted answers from the health board.

“I find it difficult to sit here and listen to this,” she said. “Betsi is on their knees. They can’t cope.”

Cllr Mike Peers highlighted concerns over the density of the development.

Within the LDP the 10-hectare site was scheduled to hold around 298 homes, but the current application exceeds that.

But Cllr Peers revealed that in fact the area of land suitable for development on site was 8.41 hectares – meaning that based on the standard measure of 30 homes per hectare, the site could only support 252 new homes.

To build 315 new homes would create a dense estate with 37 homes per hectare.

“This is clearly an overdevelopment of the site,” he said. “Now you might say ‘so what’ – but we are going against our own policy.

“Overdevelopment can lead to issues like more traffic, more overlooking and also harm the character of the site.

“Given that chair, I’m unable to support this proposal.”

Councillors voted to defer the application to allow Castle Green Homes and the statutory consultees to address some of the concerns.

The committee was warned by the Chief Planning Officer David Fitzsimon that refusing the application based on density at the level indicated would not be a valid reason however, as it is within acceptable limits.