Sex offender jailed after grooming 15-year-old girl online

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who groomed a 15-year-old girl online before sexually assaulting her has been jailed for six years.

Callum Jaxon, 31, met the teenager after speaking to her online and would on occasions collect her from school in his car.

The offences took place in Holyhead between March and April 2025.

Jaxon, of no fixed abode but from the Merseyside area, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Thursday, August 27, having previously admitted six offences.

They included two counts of sexual assault, engaging in sexual communication with a child, sending a message to arrange sexual activity with a child, meeting a girl following grooming and engaging in sexual activity with a girl.

The court heard Jaxon regularly discussed sex with the teenager and used sexualised language despite knowing her age and vulnerability.

On one occasion, he began kissing her chest without her consent. She attempted to push him away, but he continued, leaving a bruise on her skin.

He then engaged in sexual activity with the girl without her consent.

Days later, Jaxon asked the teenager to delete all the messages between them from her phone, warning that he could get into trouble if she did not.

Jaxon was sentenced to six years in prison and made subject to a lifetime restraining order to protect the girl.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life and was made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Leslie Ellis said: “Jaxon groomed the victim and despite knowing her age and vulnerability, he continued to meet her to pursue her for his own sexual gratification.

“The victim was courageous in coming forward to give her account, which has resulted in Jaxon’s sentence today.

“We encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forward with the confidence that they will be heard and supported.”

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