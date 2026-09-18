Sex offender jailed after subjecting woman to seven years of abuse

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been jailed for 13 years after being convicted of a series of sexual offences against a woman over a seven-year period.

Andrew Bennison, 44, from Church Village, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday following a week-long trial in August.

He was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault, four counts of causing a woman to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity and two counts of assaulting a woman by penetration with part of his body.

South Wales Police said the victim came forward in April 2024, prompting an investigation which established that Bennison had subjected her to abuse over seven years.

As well as the 13-year prison sentence, Bennison was given a restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order lasting 15 years.

He will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Bethan Crisfield said: “The bravery it takes to come forward and report offences like these cannot be underestimated.

“We hope that this sentence will go some way in helping the victim rebuild her life and heal from the awful events that took place.

“I thank her for her strength and dignity throughout this investigation.”

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