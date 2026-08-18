Sex offenders should be automatically stopped from changing name – campaigners

George Lithgow, Press Association Political and Home Affairs Correspondent

Registered sex offenders should be automatically stopped from changing their name to hide their criminal past, a safeguarding organisation has said.

Described by campaigners as a “loophole”, a change of identity can allow offenders to gain the trust of unsuspecting families and potentially get themselves close to children and vulnerable adults, The Safeguarding Alliance said.

It comes after convicted sex offender Jason Brown repeatedly changed his name to conceal his criminal past and start new relationships.

The former firefighter reinvented himself after every conviction, and may have used as many as 20 different aliases, the Daily Mail reported.

Emily Konstantas, founder of The Safeguarding Alliance, said the Jason Brown case demonstrates “in the clearest possible terms” why public protection cannot depend on convicted sex offenders being “honest about the identities they are using”.

Brown was first prosecuted 12 years ago, and has convictions for sexual acts against children, according to the newspaper.

The 50-year-old of Peterborough appeared at Lincoln Crown Court last week accused of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, court documents show.

Ms Konstantas added: “When an individual has repeatedly breached court orders and notification requirements, it is wholly inadequate to rely upon that same individual to declare a proposed name change.

“The Crime and Policing Act 2026 represents progress, but it does not deliver the comprehensive prohibition that survivors and the public were led to expect.

“Registered sex offenders are still not automatically prevented from changing their names, restrictions on official documents must be applied selectively, and the system continues to depend heavily upon offender compliance.”

The Safeguarding Alliance first highlighted the loophole in 2019 and has campaigned for a law change.

“The Government must now establish an automatic, joined-up identity-alert system connecting police, DBS, passport, driving-licence and immigration records, alongside properly resourced offender-management services,” Ms Konstantas said.

“Safeguarding legislation must prevent foreseeable harm, not simply respond after another child, woman or family has already paid the price.

“We should not need another tragedy before this loophole is closed completely.”

On Monday, Downing Street promised the Government would be “looking at” the issue of offenders changing their names.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “Registered sex offenders are required to notify the police of any change of name.

“Failing to do so is a crime, and anyone who commits this crime should be expected to face the full force of the law.

“If we need to strengthen the rule around this, we will, and it is something we are looking at.”

A woman who was unknowingly dating Brown said ministers have put the issue “on the back burner”.

Julie Purvin, 54, told the Press Association: “I think the loophole in the law is an absolute joke.

“These guys come out of prison and change their names, move where they live and continue behaving in the same way, it’s shocking.

“I’ve been told that they are in the process of doing something about it, but it’s been put on the back burner.

“I questioned this over a year ago, and we’re still nowhere further forward with it.

“He could now change his name again and start all over, and there’s nothing I can do about that.

“It’s not acceptable… I just feel so helpless.

“The law isn’t protecting women,” she added.

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