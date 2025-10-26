Shadow home secretary fails to name leader of Welsh Conservatives five times
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp failed to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives despite being asked five times to do so during an interview.
The MP for Croydon South was answering questions from Christopher Hope, the political editor of GB News, on Sunday morning.
Mr Philp said the Conservative Party “fought” hard for votes in the Caerphilly by-election on Thursday, which saw Plaid Cymru sweep 47% of the vote and Reform UK take second place with 36%.
Welsh Labour’s candidate took 11% of the vote while the Welsh Conservatives received just 2%.
Disappointing
Mr Hope asked for Mr Philp’s reaction on the result, adding “do you know who your Welsh leader is in Wales?”
“We have obviously fought that by-election hard, disappointing result for the main parties – Plaid Cymru obviously won that and Reform did pretty well,” Mr Philp replied.
“We had a disappointing night because I think we’re still in a process of recovery and of renewal, and we’re going to keep working hard at that up and down the country.”
He described the Conservative Party conference as a “turning point”, with a number of new policies announced including leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (EHCR).
‘Totally fine’
Mr Hope asked for the name of the leader of the Welsh Conservatives a further four times during the interview.
After the fourth time, Mr Hope told Mr Philp: “If you don’t know, you can say – who is the leader of the Welsh Tories?”
He then asked a fifth time, repeating: “If you don’t know, you can say, it’s totally fine”.
Mr Philp replied: “We’ve got a relatively new leader and I’m afraid, I’m afraid, I’m afraid the name escapes me.”
Mr Hope said: “He’s called Darren Millar and that does matter because the party is disappearing rapidly into the sand of a Welsh beach.”
Mr Millar, the Clwyd West MS, was elected as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd in December last year.
He was first elected to the Welsh Parliament in May 2007 and re-elected in 2011, 2016 and 2021.
To be fair, there’s no such role.
https://nation.cymru/news/andrew-rt-davies-criticised-for-falsely-claiming-hes-leader-of-the-welsh-conservatives/
“The Welsh party is essentially an offshoot of the English party, and It would therefore be right to say that its leader is [Kemi].”
Indeed. In my view these types of ‘gotcha’articles are more embarrassing to the person writing them than to the MP
Maybe you might forget the name of your next of kin. That won’t be embarrassing. That would a sign of something else that is going seriously wrong.
These ‘gotcha’ news articles are tedious. I doubt many of the general population could name him either, maybe over 95%. But I doubt they could name the leader of the UUP either, for example. Grill him on policy or views or something that matters, rather than if he can remember a phone book.
If he is taking a leaf from his reform wannabe hand book, it won’t be much else other no Muslims, no immigrants, and demolish publis services and privatise everything.
This just emphasises the insignificance of Wales in the eyes of these reform wannabes. The actual reform guys are far , far more ruthless. Once in control, Wales as we remember it will most likely cease to exist. Um, greater England.
He also got his wotsits handed him on LBC trying to fit a fag paper between Pochin and Jenrick.