‘Shame’: Councillors approve extension to arms factory

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

An anti-war demonstrator shouted “shame” when councillors approved an extension to an arms factory in the Gwent countryside.

Arms firm BAE Systems was seeking approval for a new munitions building, and blast mounds, at its site at Glascoed between Pontypool and Usk which has operated since 1938.

Pro-Palestinian groups and peace campaigners have this year staged a number of demonstrations at the site, and others owned by the firm, over arms sales to Israel.

Regulations

BAE Systems has previously said it operates under tight regulations and complies with defence export controls, that are subject to ongoing assessments, and it hopes “the parties involved (in the Middle East) find a way to end the violence as soon as possible”.

Its application for the 2,000 square metre building on vacant land within its site was recommended for approval by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department.

But it had to be put before the planning committee as objections from more than five separate households had been received.

Unusually no members of the committee asked any questions, or commented on the application, and following a vote chairman, Caerwent member Phil Murphy, announced it had been approved with seven votes in favour and one against with two abstentions.

“Shame”

At that point a voice from the public gallery in the council chamber at County Hall, in Usk, shouted: “Shame”.

Cllr Murphy asked the demonstrator to “vacate” the public gallery and said he would suspend the meeting and if the gallery wasn’t cleared “we will have to call the police and ask you be removed.”

At that point the male said he was leaving but told the councillors: “You’re not concerned about the impact on Palestinian children are you? Shameful.”

He also acknowledged the vote against the application.

During the presentation planning officer Andrew Jones said “in principle objections on moral and ethical grounds” had been noted but for “planning purposes” it was important to note the factory has an established use and there was no change in permission being sought.

Mr Jones said there were also concerns about safety on the site but he said it is licensed and approved by the Health and Safety Executive and the planning process shouldn’t “duplicate” regulations.

There was an unexplained explosion at the site in April this year, which is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

It was acknowledged the proposal, and construction, will have an impact on highways, but Mr Jones said there was no objection from the highways officer and construction management traffic plan will be in place as a condition while the blast mounds, from earth on site, will deliver an ecologocial enhancement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

