‘Shame must change sides’ bid to support victims raised in county where child sexual abuse had ‘cast its shadow”

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

“Shame must change sides” according to a councillor in Gwynedd, a county where child sexual abuse had “cast its shadow.”

Cllr Beca Brown was calling on Cyngor Gwynedd to raise awareness of the “horrific crimes” of sexual abuse, and to remind people that it was “not the victims’ shame – but the offenders”.

She was quoting the words of French woman Gisèle Pelicot, during the highly publicised court case recently. She was raped whilst unconscious by her husband Dominique Pelicot and 50 other men.

Cyngor Gwynedd had itself hit the headlines following the arrest and subsequent imprisonment of paedophile headteacher Neil Foden, now serving 17 years for sexually abusing young girls.

Foden, from Old Colwyn, was head of Ysgol Friars in Bangor and also the strategic head of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle in Penygroes.

Apology

In January, the council’s leader Nia Jeffreys had given a sincere apology to the victims and survivors of his crimes and pledged the authority would “turn every stone” to ensure the “horrific crimes” could never happen again.

Plaid Cymru Llanrug ward Councillor Brown had raised the Notice of Motion, which was passed during a full council meeting on Thursday, May 1.

It had called for the council to recognise the date and adopt it as a day of remembrance, to annually fly the campaign flag above its Caernarfon headquarters on May 1, to clearly state that sexual abuse was ‘not the victim’s shame, but the offender’s,’ and to draw public attention to the support available for victims and how to report sexual abuse or child protection concerns.

It was seconded by Councillor Elin Walker Jones, Glyder, Bangor ward member, who had been elected as Vice Chair of the council during the meeting.

Not My Shame

The meeting’s date coincided with an annual day to remember victims of sexual abuse, organised by the ‘Not My Shame’ group which organises events, including a minute’s silence each year, to remember the pain of sexual abuse faced by victims globally.

Cllr Brown had described how sexual abuse could “happen to any child, in any community”.

It “shatters lives, tears families apart, scars communities, can have negative impact on mental and physical health, the ability to form relationships, and effective parenting, and educational and economic attainment,” she said.

One thing that “significantly” improved the lives of victims was receiving a supportive response when they disclose their abuse, she said.

“Professionals, including politicians can play a not insignificant role in mitigating the effects of abuse if they respond appropriately, in a timely manner, supportively and compassionately.

“Sexual abuse has cast its shadow over this county, as it casts it shadow everywhere, institutions where high numbers of children gather can attract offenders, it’s important we are always aware of those risks.

“Child sexual abuse can happen in any context, more often than not in their own homes,” she added.

She outlined Not My Shame’s sister campaign Project 10.

“It refers to the alarming statistic that children who are victims of abuse are abused by someone they know. This is a project that offers support to schools,” she said.

She also told the meeting that one in four women and one in six men experienced sexual abuse during their childhood, adding “that figure could be higher”.

Not only were these experiences “horrific” to them at the time, but that victims lived with the effects of the “dreadful” crimes throughout their lives.

“Victims of sexual abuse consistently say that there is not enough support available to them, and that there is insufficient awareness of the trauma they carry every day, forever,” she said.

“Sexual abuse does not recognise cultural, social, linguistic, religious, gender or relational differences, it can happen anywhere to anyone.”

