Shane McLoughlin’s late penalty snatches Newport a draw at AFC Wimbledon

Shane McLoughlin’s stoppage-time penalty rescued a point for Newport as they drew 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The Dons were in front in the 12th minute when Alistair Smith fired the ball past Nick Townsend after getting on the end of John-Joe O’Toole’s knockdown.

Kyle Hudlin should have equalised moments later when he dribbled around Dons goalkeeper Owen Goodman but his effort drifted wide of the right-hand post.

Free kick

The hosts made them pay in the 19th minute when Matty Stevens headed the ball into the bottom-right corner from a James Tilley free-kick.

However, Michael Spellman capped an exciting first half with a calm finish to beat Goodman and get his side back in the game.

Isaac Ogundere thought he had made it 3-1 in the 55th minute, but his goal was ruled out by referee Lee Swabey for a foul in the build-up.

Penalty

Geoffroy Bony went closest for Newport during a quiet second half, but his header was inches wide of Goodman’s goal.

AFC Wimbledon appeared to be heading for an impressive 2-1 win but Kyle Jameson won a penalty in the final seconds of stoppage time, and McLoughlin converted it to rescue a point for his side.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

