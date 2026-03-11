Shared priorities for rural Wales highlighted by councils ahead of next Senedd term

Strengthening local food production, tackling water pollution and improving rural transport should be key priorities for the next Welsh Government, according to a nation-wide group of council leaders.

At a recent meeting of the Welsh Local Government Association’s (WLGA) Rural Forum, local government leaders discussed issues they say are central to sustaining rural communities and supporting local economies.

Councils have also emphasised the importance of supporting small family farms and county farms, creating opportunities for young people to enter the agricultural sector through skills and training, and expanding the use of natural flood management measures.

Many of these priorities are reflected in the Welsh Local Government Association’s Rural Manifesto, which sets out councils’ vision for supporting rural communities and economies across Wales.

Leaders also pointed to the need for practical action on rural poverty and for continued efforts to sustain Welsh-speaking communities. Councils say that addressing these challenges will require long-term collaboration between governments, communities and industry.

The issues were discussed at a recent meeting of the WLGA Rural Forum, where representatives from several political parties joined councillors to explore the challenges and opportunities facing rural Wales ahead of the next Senedd term.

Representatives attending the discussion included Samuel Kurtz MS, Jane Dodds MS, Huw Irranca-Davies MS and Llyr Gruffydd MS as well as representatives from local government. Participants noted a significant degree of common ground on many of the key priorities for rural communities.

Councillor Bryan Davies, WLGA Spokesperson for Rural Affairs said: “Rural communities are facing real challenges, but there are also clear opportunities if we work together to support local economies, strengthen food production and protect our natural environment.

“It was encouraging to hear strong support for many of the priorities raised by councils. That shared focus will be important as we work with the next Welsh Government to deliver practical solutions for rural Wales.”

Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby, WLGA Spokesperson for Rural Affairs said: “Rural communities are the backbone of Wales. They produce our food, care for our landscapes, and play a vital role in our economy, environment and culture. But they also face a unique set of challenges.

“What came through clearly in the discussion was how much common ground there is on the issues that matter to people in rural areas. Things like supporting family farms, protecting our rivers, and making sure communities are properly connected to our towns, cities and the wider Welsh economy.

“It was encouraging to see that level of agreement across many of these priorities. That shared understanding gives us a strong foundation to work with the next Welsh Government and partners to find practical solutions.

“Our Rural Forum is ready to continue that conversation with the next Welsh Government so that together we can turn these shared priorities into real improvements for the people who live and work in rural Wales every day.”