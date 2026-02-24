Sharp rise in fly-tipping incidents across Wales

Fly-tipping incidents have risen sharply across Wales, with new figures showing illegal waste dumping increased by nearly 15% in the past year.

But enforcement action by councils has reached its highest level in six years, with authorities issuing more than 1,500 fines and securing dozens of prosecutions.

Data released by the Welsh Government and Fly-tipping Action Wales shows there were 48,367 recorded fly-tipping incidents between April 2024 and March 2025 — a 14.7% increase on the previous year. That equates to around 133 incidents every day.

Despite the rise, local authorities significantly stepped up their response. The report states that the number of enforcement actions more than doubled compared with the previous year, excluding investigations.

More than 1,500 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued, alongside 69 successful prosecutions. Cardiff recorded the highest number of prosecutions (20), followed by Rhondda Cynon Taf (18) and Carmarthenshire (9).

Fixed penalty notices are typically used for smaller-scale offences such as littering, minor fly-tipping or failing to check a waste carrier’s licence.

Prosecutions are generally reserved for more serious cases, including large-scale dumping, repeat offending or hazardous waste disposal.

The figures also reveal that 71% of fly-tips contained household waste, highlighting what campaigners say is a preventable cause of illegal dumping.

Under waste Duty of Care rules, householders must ensure anyone removing their rubbish is a registered waste carrier. Failing to check can result in a £300 fixed penalty or fines of up to £5,000 if the case reaches a Magistrates’ Court.

Heidi Pawlin, Programme Manager for Fly-tipping Action Wales, said: “Fly-tipping damages our environment, costs taxpayers millions, and undermines communities.

“Help keep your local community clean — if you’re paying someone to take your waste away, always check they have a waste carrier’s licence with Natural Resources Wales.”

Authorities say licences can be verified online via Natural Resources Wales.

Local trends

The report highlights contrasting local trends. Newport City Council recorded the highest level of enforcement activity, carrying out 2,386 actions during the year — a dramatic rise from 146 the previous year.

The increased focus has been linked to a subsequent reduction in fly-tipping incidents in the city.

Elsewhere, Neath Port Talbot Council continued targeted operations including seizing and crushing vehicles connected to illegal dumping. The authority has also worked with local school pupils to create a community mural aimed at raising awareness of the impact of fly-tipping.

Fly-tipping Action Wales said the figures demonstrate that while incidents are rising, councils are responding with stronger and more coordinated enforcement efforts.